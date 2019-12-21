When the American colonists parodied “Yankee Doodle,” their intention was not to create great poetry, but to mock the British. The following is not meant to create another “When Lilacs Last in Dooryard Bloom’d,” which beautifully paid tribute to our greatest president, but instead, using doggerel that befits Donald Trump’s presidency, to mock the man who would be king.
(A Prognostication)
“Twas but days before Christmas, when up in the House,
Our Representatives voted to impeach a louse.
Hearings had been held by committees with care
In hopes that the Senate would be up to the dare.
All facts had been gathered, all lies put to bed,
As visions of conviction danced in Dems’ heads.
When out of The White House there arose such a clatter,
Mulvaney was asking, “Now what’s the matter?”
The Donald was cursing while calling out names,
And more rapid than weasels, those sycophants came.
“Now Lindsey, now Mitch, now John Kennedy,
Now Tucker, now Sean, now I need me a remedy.”
McConnell told Donald, “You’ve no reason to fret.
A verdict of guilty, Dems aren’t likely to get.
A poll of my caucus I’ve already taken,
And their fealty to you can never be shaken.
Come the day of the trial the courtroom was packed.
‘Twas a bad day for justice, the jury was stacked.
When the Donald arrived, he appeared to be cool,
His droll little lips curled round like a spool.
The lawyers were thorough, left not a thing out,
Gave proof that the Donald was truly a lout.
Of President Zelensky Donald asked favors though,
To which the Ukrainian dared not to say no.
As to Donald’s foul motive, there could be no hidin’
He wanted some dirt on rival Joe Biden.
The proceedings concluded by Roberts calling the rolls,
A chance for Republicans to salvage their souls.
Senator by senator the votes were recorded,
With the gallery silent, due respect accorded.
No, Burr; No Blunt; No, Braun; No, Barrasso...
No, Cotton; No, Cornyn; No, Capito; No, Crapo...
No, Sasse; No, Scott; No, Shelby; No, McSally...
‘Till no question remained of the final tally.
No Republican stood up, no Republican stood tall.
So, ‘twas wash away, wash away, wash away all.
The Office of President was now Trump’s to abuse,
Because of transgressions his party chose to excuse.
So he sprang to his plane, on his face a wide grin,
Drunk with the power that had been ceded to him.
And all heard Donald warn ‘ere he flew out of sight,
“TAKE HEED ALL YOU SUCKERS! NOW BEGINS YOUR LONG NIGHT!”
(11) comments
And Graham took Russian money, deep into his PAC
Mitch got the dough ,too ! He's in Putin's sack
You can find all this easily, but FOX won't report it
Their lock-step propaganda will just not allow it !
Now drink your cheap beer, watch your football game
While democracy dies, and you seek who to blame
We tried hard to wake you, from your hate and your fright
But you reveled in ignorance, embraced Russia's plight
You gave tax breaks to fat cats, and that was their wish
As they poisoned the rivers, now we can't eat the fish
And they stole workers pensions, ( you really are sad )
But FOX / Putin's got you ! And your kids , Mom and Dad
As Jefferson, Washington ….spin in their grave
You'd best run to Jesus, your soul may he save.
You still on that Russian kick? Just goes to show you that ignorance never dies.
Poor, poor Ping
Wow...an extra "poor" today. I am blessed!
I laughed. I cried! Well Done Donald!!
Dateline 2060: Democrats still seek reparations for Clinton 2016 landslide loss.
Now that is funny, & so true, sore losers, through & through.
There were no high crimes . Thete wss no investigation into Biden corruption before aid released. If you were not on phone call you do not know what the "favor" actually was presented as. It was ok for hillary to get dirt, which proved to be false, but thats ok. The dems have opebed up a can of worms they are going to regret. It was ok for Biden to be on tape withholding aid??. Smh
But there were no high crimes or abuse of office, you old fool!
So go on back to bed and quit being such a tool!
Looks like a duck, walks like a duck, quacks like a duck. Republicans say its an avocado!! Get used to abuses of power; the Trump dynasty is planning to stay forever.
There is no duck. You've been led on a snipe hunt.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.