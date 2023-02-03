Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin ran on a campaign platform that included an agenda to to improve Virginia’s “woefully poor schools," as he described them, despite the fact they are recognized among the best in the nation; correct the curriculum to correct the shameful practice of teaching accurate Virginia and U.S. history that he inaccurately identifies as Critical Race Theory (CRT); and eliminate the “woke” use of gender pronouns in the classroom.
He has also committed to legislate the practice of providing taxpayer funding for both private and religious schools! He must have missed his civics class the day the First Amendment of the Constitution aka The Establishment Clause — separation of church and state — was taught.
Parents are free to send their children to religious schools that they pay for themselves if they so choose. I went to Catholic schools for 13 years and my parents never once complained that they needed to pay their taxes as well as my tuition. They understood that even though I wasn’t in public school, that was their “school choice.” They understood their taxes for public education as a civic duty because a well-educated population benefits everyone.
The article on the front page of Wednesday’s Winchester Star noted that Youngkin’s Department of Education shorted Virginia’s school divisions by $201 million dollars, claiming a “mathematical error." Perhaps they missed math class that day! The shorted amount includes $58 million dollars allocated for the current school year. This “error” negatively affects every Virginia public school student, teacher, staff member and administrator. I wonder if Governor Youngkin will run as “America’s education President?"
David Shore is a resident of Winchester.
