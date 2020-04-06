Worldwide, 275 million children are exposed to violence in the home. This number becomes a stark reality as I sit across from children and witness their trauma unfold through play, talk and various other therapeutic modalities. Socioeconomic status, gender, age, race and ethnicities are not immune to domestic violence. Today, we are in uncharted waters as our national and local communities of children are exposed and affected by the ravaging effects of being quarantined as a result of COVID-19.
Most children’s school year came to a screeching halt without any warning. “I didn’t get to say goodbye to my friends,” shares a client. “I was really looking forward to my solo” as expressed by another client. Tied into the school year were extracurricular activities that also came to an abrupt end. The chance of being recognized for various talents and gifts and the hopes of getting a scholarship from this recognition was lost overnight.
COVID-19 is having both short-term and far-reaching implications for our families, friends and colleagues. It has had a profound impact on our work and is affecting the achievement of our shared vision of a community without violence against children. COVID-19 is requiring us all to become more creative in how we do our work, and this is particularly true at The Laurel Center, whose mission is to end the cycle of violence in our community.
As social distancing became the new norm, we were required to find new ways to stay connected to children who are survivors of domestic violence. One of the new approaches that we have adopted is teletherapy. “When will I see you again?” These are words that have been echoed to me by children of domestic violence as we transition their therapy to communicating with them via telephone. While taking by phone is not ideal, it give us an opportunity to check on our clients, which is critical for many.
While we have been mandated to create safe distances and limit interactions outside of our homes as much as possible, violence continues inside homes throughout our community. Children seen at The Laurel Center are often not separated from their abusers, either because the abuser lives at home or has visitation rights. COVID-19 mandates bring to the surface underlying relationship and work stressors that will undoubtedly trigger a rise in domestic violence and abuse that children either experience or observe. While vigilance is required to prevent the spread of the virus, likewise, to prevent abuse, we need to be vigilant about recognizing whether a child may be in an unsafe situation.
Difficult times can bring out great strength and resiliency. As providers, we might ask our clients – and ourselves – what can be done to help bring out those positives? The Laurel Center is temporarily using teletherapy to bring out the positive and to provide support to families in this difficult time. Aside from offering parents and children a more positive framework and coping strategies, we offer a 24/7 hotline and connection to other allied professionals.
Our message to the community is: Keep your eyes open. The message to parents is: It’s okay to ask for help. You can call The Laurel Center at 540-667-6466 and ask for help.
