“What are these songs, and what do they mean? ... They are the music of an unhappy people, of the children of disappointment; they tell of death and suffering and unvoiced longing toward a truer world, of misty wanderings and hidden ways." — W.E.B. Du Bois
In his recent New York Times best seller “Tears We Cannot Stop,” Michael Eric Dyson writes “America is in trouble — and perhaps most of that trouble — has to do with race." Dyson argues that if we are to make real racial progress we must face difficult truths, including being honest about how Black grievances have long been ignored.
Only the rage incited by the numerous insidious murders of unarmed Blacks by white police has contributed more to the current racial divide than the bogus, highly fabricated accusations by Fox News’ Tucker Carson and his far-right allies that the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in schools is having harmful, demoralizing and indoctrinating effects on white kids.
Yet while there is virtually no evidence CRT is being taught in any U.S. schools, an article by Laura Meckler and Hannah Natanson in the Feb. 15 issue of The Washington Post highlights the extent to which malicious dissemination of misinformation and fabrications about CRT have resulted in new laws or directives enacted in 13 states governing how race can be taught in schools. Many more states are considering such unwarranted changes … commonly stipulating that the Unites States never be identified or accused of being a racist country and that no white kid be made to feel guilty about their race or subjected to inherently divisive concepts.
But what is so incomprehensible about the CTR fiction is that it is undergirded by denial of the truth, reality, and facts. Most importantly, the concept of theory inherently contradicts dictionary.com's definition of it as "a proposed explanation whose status is still conjectural and subject to experimentation" and involving "contemplation or speculation." Further, there is no correlative campaign against equality based on sex, religion, gender, etc. Only race — so why? How do you teach American history and not include the Civil War, World War I and II, the Constitution, the Stature of Liberty? All implicate slavery and racism. The folly of CRT.
The existence of slavery in America since 1619 is a fact, not speculation; that the majority of Blacks in America were slaves until 1865 and much later in many instances, is a fact, not a conjecture or theory; that segregation legally existed for more than 100 years in America, is a fact, not an undetermined status; that Jim Crow denied Blacks equal education, jobs and voting opportunities, is an undeniable fact as validated by the Brown vs Board of Education decision of 1954, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965; that the disparity in housing and net worth is the result of various federal, state, and local discrimination laws and policies is not an assumption, but a reality that still exist.
But then there is the theory — “repeat a lie enough and it becomes a reality" — as that former demagogue in the White House so vehemently and zealously demonstrated. So be the case of CRT, one of pathological lying. Let the truth be taught.
Guss Morrison is a resident of Frederick County.
