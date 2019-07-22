We are engaged, like it or not, in fighting for the soul of our country. Every day there are congressional bills, administrative acts, media panel discussions, stump speeches and political rhetoric that reflect or debate issues like climate change, foreign policy, the 2020 elections, and wealth distribution to name a few.
Each issue is complicated with conflicting views emotionally argued. We need to make up our minds on things that will influence us tomorrow and in the 21st century. The easy way is to choose a side, Democratic or Republican, and adopt that side’s positions.
But I don’t believe the easy way is the right way. It is simply too important to let the party agenda be our agenda. One easy way is to tap in to the catchy but empty phrase “Make America Great Again.” When was that utopia ever in our past?
Unless you saw the slave roots of the early South as a sign of greatness or Jim Crow control in a portion of our country as ideal, best not glamorize some pretty sad chapters in our history.
The Founding Fathers had the right idea — “all men are created equal” — but they didn’t mean “all.” It’s our yet unrealized challenge of our forefathers.
Some hold the view today that people of color are not equal to the whites. Hate lies here if you choose that view. A close examination of the “Makers” suggests that they don’t want to go back — or ahead.
The status quo is ideal if you are wealthy or in corporate America. Indeed, conservative politicians are doing all they can to turn this country’s government into an oligarchy disguised as democracy. The minority must make every effort to oppose democracy because the wealthy. class is in a very distinctive minority which would be buried in a true democracy.
The Republican Party and this administration oppose the right to vote whenever they can. Their efforts were greatly aided by the Supreme Court’s assertion that corporations are people and that there are few limits to the influence of money in politics. If you are a millionaire or billionaire the choice is easy. It’s difficult to understand the average Joe who supports “Great America,” but some do.
The powerful also oppose the idea of climate change. Apparently, they feel their wealth will see them through whatever lies ahead. If you aren’t in the top 1 percent, better think of the planet our children will inherit.
So there’s no easy way — we have to think it through for ourselves and for the future America.
