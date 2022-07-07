I continue to be astounded at people's attitudes regarding their "Second Amendment Rights."
The July 5 Open Forum, "New York is in contempt of the Supreme Court," is just the latest. The cry is always about people's rights to own firearms to defend themselves, defend against some evil autocratic government or spout the banal statement that "guns save lives" or another favorite, "The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun." The bodies strewn around belie all those words.
The rights of the dead or wounded are almost never mentioned. Tens of thousands are killed every year, and well over 100,000 Americans are shot every year. Who is watching out for their rights? Who is even mentioning their rights? Whose rights outweigh whose? The dead obviously can't vote or exert any political influence. The sympathetic cliche "thoughts and prayers" is a slap in the face to the victims and their families.
How close are you to someone who has been shot?
I have personally been shot at whilst standing with my suitcase on a New York subway train. The first shot didn't even register, I was so shocked. The second shot went into the glass as the door closed. The shooter randomly walked down the platform waving his gun around as the train pulled away from the station. No, I was not hit.
My second daughter was on the subway in Brooklyn the morning this April when a gunmen opened fire. Her boyfriend attended Sandy Hook Elementary School long before the shooting there but some of his former teachers were victims. The same daughter was at Virginia Tech for the second shooting (yes, there were two), and our neighbor's son was there for the first shooting. I knew several of the staff in the Virginia Beach permit office who were killed when a disgruntled employee opened fire. My head mechanic was in the office one hour before, picking up a permit. Last year one of my wife's former students was killed during a mass shooting in Virginia Beach. I can recount more, but do I need to?
This is how close we are to personal tragedy. I daresay most Americans can recount similar occurrences and many have much more tragic experiences. When I am in public, I am constantly looking to try and avoid people carrying firearms. It is sad that you cannot go to a concert, an Independence Day parade or leave your child at school without the worry about their safety being at the back of your mind.
The framers of the constitution talked first about a well-regulated militia when they wrote the Second Amendment. This part of the amendment has been lost in the Supreme Court's ever-expanding rulings allowing unregulated gun ownership. There is nothing well-regulated at all in America's headlong rush to purchase ever more lethal firearms. The USA is 122nd on the Global Peace Index, one of the most dangerous countries on Earth. What a sad statement on our home!
Richard Good is a resident of Frederick County.
(1) comment
Yes, and let's not forget the multiplied thousands that are killed every year by automobiles. Certainly, Henry Ford did not envision such carnage when he invented the "horseless carriage". Oh, and how about the rights of all those countless millions who have been slaughtered by the abortionist's scalpel. Most assuredly, Hippocrates would have included them in the oath that bears his name and which foreswears to do no harm. Yes, there are a lot of "rights" that are denied those on the receiving end of violence, yet it is not the object that slays them...it is the evil that men do that uses any object at its disposal to inflict mortal harm.
