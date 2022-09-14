It is a fact that the climate is changing, and largely the result of fossil fuel burning and resulting atmospheric CO2 accumulation. We in the northern Shenandoah Valley occupy a climate “sweet spot” in that we haven’t had to deal with devastating floods, droughts, wildfires, extended extreme heat spells and power brownouts. The ocean is a long way away.
Other parts of the state are not so fortunate. Norfolk suffers from routine flooding at high tide. (The number of yearly flooding events there has tripled since the 1970s; tidal flooding now occurs about once a month.) Southwest Virginia was hit by the same floods that afflicted eastern Kentucky. Military bases along the coastal rivers are threatened.
Climate change cannot be effectively addressed by communities — or states — in isolation. Recognizing this, in 2020 Virginia enacted the Clean Energy and Community Flood Preparedness Act to address the growing flood risk stemming from more frequent and intense storms and sea level rise. The CECFPA allowed the Commonwealth to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), an 11-state cap-and-invest initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
RGGI establishes a regional cap on CO2 emissions. Over time, the cap declines, so that emissions decrease in a predictable way. Regulated power plants purchase “allowances” for each ton of CO2 emitted. This generates funds — over $4 billion so far — that are made available to local communities. In Virginia, 50 percent of RGGI revenue goes to low-income energy efficiency programs and 45 percent to infrastructure improvements. In Virginia’s first year of participation in RGGI, the Commonwealth received $228 million from RGGI allowance auctions.
Here in Winchester, stormwater infrastructure is insufficient to handle more intense and frequent rains. To address this problem, the city has received a $65,000 grant from RGGI-generated funds to develop a citywide flood resilience plan to upgrade stormwater management and maximize nature-based solutions to mitigate flooding.
Despite the clear benefits and overwhelming (67 percent) public support, Governor Glenn Youngkin appears determined to take Virginia out of RGGI. Last March he released the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative report, which provides a cherry-picked analysis to support this partisan objective, pandering to the fossil fuel and power generation industries and flat earthers who continue to deny the obvious. Instead of providing clarity, the report obfuscates.
The governor claims that repealing RGGI will fix utility overcharges and lower energy costs. But repealing RGGI doesn’t fix the long-standing problem of Dominion overcharging its customers. And if the governor is concerned about Dominion being incentivized to reduce its emissions, then tackle that directly. Repeal only helps monopoly utilities and the fossil fuel industry go on polluting the Commonwealth’s air without having to take into account the tremendous external costs associated with the pollution, and would mean foregoing financial resources to address low-income energy efficiency, public health and infrastructure needs.
Tell the governor and your representatives in Richmond to oppose steps to end Virginia’s participation in RGGI or weaken the Clean Energy and Community Flood.
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
