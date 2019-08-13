Juxtaposed against our nation’s ongoing societal horrors and increasing moral decadence under which our nation groans, several Star Open Forum contributors recently have expressed reason and emotion, albeit from different perspectives, aiming for the vastly elusive remedy that might fix it all.
We want healing, but along with all Americans, are swept along with the self-evident tide of national depravity. While we don’t align with America’s general fallenness, nonetheless we’re caught up in the quagmire largely started in the ‘60s, proportionally worsening as our societal fabric increasingly rips and tears.
Each mass shooting— each daily Chicago single shooting; each family disintegration; each newly publicized gender perversion— these highlight the rabid effect of our moral disintegration, causing the many swept along with it all scrambling for answers. There are specific conditions that can make reversal, but meeting them as a nation is unlikely because we won’t look in the right places.
Not many decades ago, although “the way things used to be” wasn’t anywhere near personal or societal utopia, we knew something cohesive held us together: an often unstated, subliminal yet undergirding moral baseline of personal parameters that, when in effect, did result for the most part in “life as it should be”. A different world it was.
Today, however, central to American life deterioration is a synthesis of personal departure from God-reliance coupled with the logical extension of ousting godly presence from the public square, and all replaced by an age of arrogant technological, scientific, and academic sophistication deeming God irrelevant.
Regardless of how this is intellectually/academically sliced, our problem isn’t social, political, racial or legislative— at core we have a MORAL problem which, reduced to its least common denominator, bottoms out in the spiritual.
Does that make you nervous or sound too archaic, maybe something only simple-minded “deplorables” would embrace? Don’t believe there are absolutes set down in Holy Writ, or in general it’s about a population doing things God’s way?
You decide.
Paraphrasing Scripture, below is what God has to say. Think on these things, and see if the proverbial shoe doesn’t fit our national climate.
