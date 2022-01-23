“This is my Father’s world, And to my listening ears, All nature sings, and round me rings The music of the spheres.”
When I was a little girl in a second grade Sunday School classroom at Braddock Street Methodist Church, my teacher, Miss Reed, had printed the words of this hymn on a large chart. With a long stick in hand and while singing acapella, she would point to each word so her students could learn to sing this wonderful hymn. I truly believe this was the beginning of a lifetime journey of taking these words to heart, loving nature, and being a good steward of God’s creation.
Having lived in the Winchester/Frederick County community for the past eighty-seven years, I have witnessed first-hand many joys and sorrows. However, for this moment in time I feel compelled to address one of the greatest sorrows of my lifetime — the destruction of the landscape and annihilation of the community’s heritage.
During my life's journey, I heard about how humans would be able to go into space and use solar power to light and heat their homes. Now I’m hearing how precious land where food was harvested to feed our bodies are now solar farms where electric companies control if people have light or heat. It is my understanding that when snow falls, temperatures plunge, and there are power outages, fewer knowledgeable persons remain calm while others have tendencies to fear which then leads to panic! Before I let this wave of panic invade my peace and try to bring unrest into this little space here on earth called home, I've turned to the ones in my life I know I can trust — God, Friends, and the United States Postal Service!
Please do not be led astray by false words of the bureaucratic business of running an organization or government. I refer to this situation as fighting the “Fourth Battle of Winchester!” During the war of the 1860's, destruction was caused by canons, 1940's tanks, and now in the 21st century destruction is caused by bulldozers. It is my understanding that you cannot continue to misuse the land on which you are trying to survive here on Earth by covering it with parking lots, buildings, and industries.
“This is my Father’s world O let me ne’er forget That though the wrong seems oft so strong, God is the ruler yet.”
I can imagine by now you are asking yourself the question, “Even if I agree with what has been said, I’m just one person and how can I help?” Therefore, I leave you with a quote which is on my refrigerator door. “Pray as if it’s all up to God, then work as if it’s all up to you!”
Patsy Wheeler Gochenour is a resident of Frederick County.
