I am 59 years old, and it saddens me to see a small amount of people protesting against America. If was the prevailing attitude during World War II, we may be speaking German and/or Japanese now. Our grandparents sacrificed five long years. Not only did they sacrifice, but they were happy and proud to sacrifice for the good of the country and for the world. I believe we should be willing to do the same for a few months. Much like our grandparents listening to Eisenhower and the other military experts in helping our soldiers defeat the enemy, Americans should feel the same way today about listening to our medical experts to help our doctors, nurses and first responders in defeating this enemy. Let’s not make their job any harder.
All of America came together during World War II for the greater good. Some of these protesters act like they are the greater good. This is why our grandparents’ generation is call the Greatest Generation. They put politics aside and did whatever was needed for the good of the country.
If alive today, my grandparents would be shaking their heads not understanding why some people in America are unwilling to do what’s needed. Unwilling to wear masks, stay at home, commit to social distancing. The Greatest Generation would’ve asked: What do we need to do, how do we do it and for how long — period. It’s that simple. No protests, no complaining, no politics.
Please don’t think I’m comparing World War II with this pandemic. I am comparing the response our grandparents had to a national emergency and our response today. So far, there is no comparison. They came together, one nation, with resolve and sacrifice for five years. I just wish we could do the same thing for a few months. Thank God, for the Greatest Generation and how they helped America in its time of need and God Bless all who want to keep American safe and great today. Inspired by all grandparents and what they did for this country.
Michael A. Stryker lives in Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.