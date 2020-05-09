DONOVAN QUIMBY
An Ode to Mothers
“Blessings on the hand of women!
Angels guard its strength and grace…
For the hand that rocks the cradle
Is the hand that rules the world.”
– American poet Wm Ross Wallace (1865)
Mothers are all-important; they’re essential. We, their progeny, are shaping the present and addressing the future according to what our mothers bestowed to us in greater or lesser amounts. Let’s honor them this Mother’s Day for their nurturing, nourishing, teaching, coaching, instilling Christ-like virtues and patriotism, providing loving discipline, etc. If you’re like me, you didn’t always listen to what Mom said, but you always observed what she did. I thank Mom for taking her time to care enough to keep me from danger while providing the necessary space to grow.
I’ll define mothers inclusively. Married mothers — biological, adoptive, stepmothers — usually share child-rearing responsibilities with their husbands. Failed marriages often leave single mothers (or fathers) to care for their children. Surrogate mothers, like Winston Churchill’s nanny, are substitute mothers. Let’s celebrate all mothers who take their charge seriously and raise children as best they can. We’re thankful they didn’t succumb to Satan’s abortionists or abscond after giving birth.
Remember when motherhood seemed relatively simple, when the traditional family — one husband, one wife, and children — was recognized as nature’s plan, when mothers and babies were plentiful? Mothers managed the households and neighborhoods while their husbands worked outside the home. God-fearing families usually functioned as God created them, as a unit, as a team to glorify Him. Children were His gift to grateful parents — blessings.
Mother’s Day isn’t emphasized so much today because our foolish, myopic, humanistic culture no longer esteems mothers. Our culture is anti-life, anti-child, and anti-marriage. Motherhood requires sacrifice that’s anathema to today’s culture of “me first,” “my way,” and self-aggrandizing entitlement. Consequently, mothers, as a percentage of population, aren’t so plentiful. American mothers resemble diamonds in their rarity. The “women’s liberation” and “feminist” movements promote alternative lifestyles that denigrate men and mothers within traditional marriage. Young women can become LGBTQ, or be professional women inside or outside marriage, or because of bad experiences with men, forgo marriage, or just shack up. Even so, some women raise their children in alternate lifestyles or are surrogate mothers.
Support for alternative lifestyles is pervasive. Democrat Governor Northam expects our tax dollars to fund line items for LGBTQ and abortion lobbies in the latest scaled-back amended budget. When will public policy also acknowledge mothers in traditional marriages?
The last refrain in each of the four stanzas in Wallace’s ode is, “For the hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world.” Here Wallace proclaims the power of mothers to affect mankind’s future. Other than the Gospel, what greater influence for earthly good exists than that possessed by righteous, caring mothers? Motherhood should be a calling. It possesses the great possibility for achieving a life of contentment and joy —a life with the great potential for hearing at life’s end, “Well done good and faithful servant.”
Donovan (Mark) Quimby resides in Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.