Sometimes it takes a disaster to unite for the greater good. The entire country was united for justice when they saw the horrible murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. There was also broad based support for peaceful protests against police brutality and racism. But when the protests turned violent with burning, looting, and hatred in many cities, the unity vanished. Many mayors and governors failed to keep the peace... their first priority duty. Riots will only end when peaceful protesters are separated from the anarchists. Without separation, a peaceful protest becomes an accessory to violence. When separation occurs, police and national guardsmen will be authorized to use greater force against anyone carrying weapons, throwing firebombs, and attacking with rocks, bricks, and other missiles.
Once the rioting ends, the country will demand meaningful plans to heal the racial wounds. Police sensitivity training and community dialogue have been the preferred means to heal racial mistrust. This is not enough. Joe Biden has proposed a national commission. Governor Northam has proposed tearing down another statue. These political proposals are mainly cosmetic and won’t fix anything. However, America’s current crisis has provided a real opportunity to fix the fundamental problems which cause racism and inequality. These problems are most severe in crime-ridden inner cities around the country. Citizens of the inner city have been ignored, abandoned, and left to fend for themselves for too long. The Constitution of the United States of America was formed to “establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty” for all Americans. The key to the door of justice is hiding in plain sight. Inner-city citizens do not have domestic tranquility. Justice can never be achieved without domestic tranquility. When the streets aren’t safe, a quality education, a good job, economic success, equality, and the blessings of liberty will be unattainable.
It is impossible for me to imagine the difficulties of living in an environment of illegal drugs, crime, gangs, violence, joblessness, fatherless homes, and a failed education system. Common sense tells me that America must fix these horrible problems that have been ignored since the Civil War. It isn’t too late, but it will take time.
All levels of government must finally take the necessary steps to ensure safe streets in inner cities. Government has a duty to end the influence of gangs, drugs, and violence. The problem has existed for so long that it may take martial law to allow these communities to achieve true freedom. Safe streets will bring new businesses, quality schools, and the infrastructure that is needed. Safe streets will provide opportunities to earn a decent living and allow fathers to avoid a life of crime, and jail, so they can assume their key role in raising their children. When children are safe, they can receive a superior education, and true equality is achievable.
If America fails to fix the hopelessness, anger and unrest will continue, and Martin Luther King’s Dream will never be realized.
Authorized to use force against anyone "carrying weapons." Hmm . . . . Does that apply to people like those who stormed the Michigan state assembly? Surely not.
Those were "peaceful" demonstrators who just happened to only look like they were spitting on the police they love so much. Tut tut
Hmmm... your choice of words is... interesting. "Stormed" to describe a protest that you disagreed with. And how would describe the current protests that seem to often devolve into ???. Also, your deliberate obtuseness is charmingly typical...
military grade weapons in a state capitol bellying up and shouting at those police officers they claim to love because they wanted a tat. I do have to wonder about the reasoning behind any protestor for any cause cozying up to others. Thinning both herds lol
As people rise out of squalor, they become conservative. That doesn't work for the Democrats. They need chaotic inner cities to stay in power.
Defund Liberal Public Schools!
Eat More Liberal Vegetables!
Martial law?? As in "Give military unlimited power and weapons to shut people up"?? Wow.
Where did you get that quote? Or did you just make it up?
Why do Democrats feel the need to lie? They can't win the debate without lying.
@Bernie Mac - If all you see is MSM, it truly is like a brainwashing. Anti-Trump 24/7. I have relatives who actually devolve into paroxysms of rage if I counter anything they say about him. They believe the lies with a fervor that is fanatical... as you can often see on here.
Doc/Bernie, it would just be easier and less annoying if you would quit the tag team routine and use just the one account. Everyone knows you are the same person. Doing so won't help your credibility (nothing can do that, given the comments you make), but it will reduce your workload.
Look! Squirrel!
Your idol in the White House is documented as being one of the biggest liars ever to "serve" in a public office at that level. Huey Long told the truth more often. If you believe what Trump says, but consider everything else a lie, then I think you live in an upside down world, friend.
It's bizarre. "Liberal lies" "Trump twists the truth a bit now and then". Incredible.
It’s not just the inner cities.
