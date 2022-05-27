JUDITH MELTON
In our rapidly dwindling Greatest Generation, there are heroes great and small, but hardly anyone mentions the contributions of wartime journalists. Even less attention is paid to the editorial cartoonists. Among the best of these was Bill Mauldin.
He saw action in various areas, such as Anzio, where he drew much of his work. His cartoons were about the average soldier, who tried every day to stay alive and human in the face of unimaginable horror. His excellent book “Up Front” is not required reading in high schools, but it should be. He wrote about the sounds that different bombs made when they fell from the sky; the best places to sleep when on campaign, whether haystacks in barns or caves in mountains; and enterprising soldiers who constructed a still to produce their own moonshine (which was so toxic it caused blindness).
His genius was in drawing images of the G.I.s to which everyone in Europe and even in America could relate. The accompanying captions could be scathing, and no one was spared his wit. Well, no one except the starving and orphaned children who he saw everywhere. The picture “the Prince and the Pauper” depicts a soldier confronted by a hungry little girl with matted, filthy hair and a long patched skirt. The soldier has a cigarette hanging out of his mouth (smoking didn’t just curb hunger pangs. It also buffered the constant smell of death.) The implication is, of course, that the soldier, who has already eaten, will go back through the long line at the mess kitchen for a piece of meat and hunk of bread for that little girl standing there with a large empty bucket.
His gift continued to manifest as he drew cartoons about corrupt governments. One notable example shows two political prisoners building a fence in deep snow. A well-armed guard is in the background. One of the emaciated, ragged prisoners says to the other, “I won the Nobel Prize for literature. What’s your crime?” This was a nod to Boris Pasternak, who wrote “Dr. Zhivago.” Not funny at all, but it won Mauldin his second Pulitzer Prize.
Cartoonists, when they are very good, express what we are all thinking but afraid to verbalize. Mauldin was screamed at and threatened by no less than General Patton, who wanted him fired immediately (he was overruled by Eisenhower). We who see the injustice in the world and can do so should speak up about it but without violence. I hope and pray that, as we lose the people who saved us from the Axis powers, another Great Generation will rise against the evil of the future and will overcome.
Judith Melton is a resident of Berryville.
