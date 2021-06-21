President Biden just announced that Juneteenth, June 19, is now a national holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the day the news of freedom reached Black slaves in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy surrendered. Thankfully, Juneteenth as a holiday passed in both the House and the Senate. I now have a little more hope in American politics.
I have friends and colleagues who will not be happy with this decision. They do not believe we should "overemphasize" the effects of racism. They believe that systemic racism, also called institutional racism, does not exist. They believe that the effects of slavery are part of our past, not our present.
The Emancipation Proclamation announced by President Lincoln two-and-one-half years prior to Juneteenth had little effect on the miserable lives of slaves even after the Civil War ended. The Jim Crow laws in the South continued to make their lives almost unbearable. In fact, during the Jim Crow years many former slaves immigrated to northern and western cities like New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit and cities in California to escape severe persecution. By fleeing to the north they did not meet much better conditions. Northern White people moved away when the few better off Black people bought homes in their neighborhoods. Most Blacks were only employed in the lowest paying jobs. Many Blacks had to work two jobs to afford the rent which was consistently higher than rent for White people regardless of the neighborhood. Neither the South nor the North should take pride in how they have treated Black people
Systemic racism, institutional racism, exists today in many places including Winchester, Virginia. If you don't think it exists call the CEO of Winchester Medical Center and ask him how many African-American physicians are on the medical staff and compare it to the total number of physicians on the medical staff. Ask the CEO to not include the number of Black physicians who come directly from African countries since there are some who are already great additions to the medical staff but should not be be included in this count.
There is a clear bias against African-Americans in Winchester Medical Center and it is not just the administration that is at fault. I believe there are many physicians who are not welcoming to Black physicians, otherwise this disparity in the medical staff wouldn't have happened. Physicians have very powerful voices in the policy making of a hospital. The medical staff of Winchester Medical Center has no excuse for not addressing this problem. Ask to talk with the Vice President of Medical Staff Affairs, who is a physician and has a powerful voice with the administration, and tell him your concern.
I am really embarrassed that Blacks have been so poorly treated in Winchester, Virginia. It is one of the only things that makes me embarrassed to live in this otherwise wonderful community.
What if we didn't ask anything about color and just hire those that are qualified? I'm sure then we can eliminate your bs story and give those that work for the job a position and even save more lives. Another stupid liberal article.
