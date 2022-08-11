Andy Gail
For 37 years, Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area (LVWA) has been helping adults improve their literacy skills.
Earlier this year, we expanded our mission to help all ages in our community. We thought if we could help both parents and kids, we could drastically improve the literacy rates in our community. We wanted to find new ways to have a real and meaningful impact on the children in our community.
Our organization is focused on strengthening our community through literacy, education, and advocacy via programs that teach adult classes in English, reading, citizenship, and computer, as well as programming aimed at bolstering early childhood reading and family literacy. The decision to expand to helping the youth in our area resulted from our recognition that the percentage of adults with literacy challenges in our area and the rate of 3rd graders who did not pass the reading SOL were similar at almost one out of four. We began to explore partnership options under the premise that if the kids had literacy challenges, the parents also likely had challenges.
We joined Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a nationwide program founded by Dolly Parton. From the month they are born until the month they turn five, every child is eligible to sign up to get a free, age-appropriate book in the mail. Since we started the program a year ago, 210 kids have registered, and 1,163 books have made it into the hands of the youngest in our community. Because of the generosity of the community, we have now expanded into Clarke and Frederick counties!
You may have also noticed little libraries popping up around town. Colorfully painted by local artists, there are 13 Little Libraries currently being installed in every city park. Each Little Library holds over 100 books and was built by volunteers at Westminster Canterbury.
And finally, LVWA has taken the lead and is the backbone organization for the Winchester Campaign for Grade-Level Reading. Working closely with the John and Janice Wyatt Foundation and over 16 coalition members, we are driving the efforts to remove barriers so that Winchester Public Schools (WPS) can do what they do best and teach.
The Campaign partnered with WPS and others to take wide-ranging approaches to enhance community literacy. That includes partnering with Laurel Ridge to provide free continuing education for childcare providers to working with the library to roll out our Ready4K, a mobile text-based early lit program. We worked with the United Way on Project Connect to bring all our services under one roof. We are also partnering with the schools and Department of Social Services to look at how we can improve attendance. It is our goal to improve the 3rd grade reading level to over 75% in the next 10 years.
So, grab a book from a Little Library, register for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, or get involved with the Campaign. We believe the outlook for improved literacy for all members of our community is bright!
Visit LVWA.org for more information.
Andy Gail is Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area’s executive director.
