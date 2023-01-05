As a Winchester native, lifelong resident, and businessperson, I’ve been fortunate to enjoy a long career as a housing provider and advocate. We developed, built, owned, and managed affordable and market rate multi-family properties exclusively in the city of Winchester.
Over the years, we have seen anti- or slow-growth sentiment directed toward housing at various times. The arguments are mostly the same, including being “over run” by people (including children) and “development” stressing our infrastructure and services. Documented population growth and projections say otherwise. My statistics come from U.S. Census Quick Facts for Virginia and the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Services at UVA, the recognized demographic experts in Virginia. The city’s population in 2020 was 28,120. It is projected to be 31,404 in 2040, or a real number growth of 3,284 people. That is an average of 164 people per year. Applying the Quick Facts percentage of 21.8% of the population as under 18 would yield 34 “school age” people added to the city’s population per year.
So, despite the recent commentary on “high-density development” contributing to additional stress on the school system, actual projected population growth would again say otherwise. Our one high school graduates well over 200 students each year, so 34 additional “new” students in the system per year seems manageable. Another inference would be that new housing development doesn’t magically create “new children” but simply helps house children who are already here.
Much has been made of the over 2,500 multi-family units approved by council over the last two years. Some in the development community question whether many of those units will be built anytime soon, if ever. The market and laws of supply and demand will determine how many are built. The Housing Market Analysis commissioned by council and presented in 2021 did, however, document several key findings among others. Over the next five years:
1) Housing demand will outpace supply.
2) There will be unmet demand for rental housing, particularly for larger households.
3) Without both new rental and ownership development, prices will continue to rise.
4) The trend of single-family conversions to rental will continue without larger rental units.
The relationship of economic health and well-being, adequate housing alternatives and stock, schools, other services, taxes, and the quality of life is complicated. If one aspect gets artificially or otherwise restricted or out of balance, the others — particularly economic health — are soon affected. We could be headed in that direction if we don’t adequately add to housing stock that provides alternative occupancy scenarios for different market sectors.
I would urge all to maintain a balanced outlook and be aware that the simple laws of supply and demand account for much of the residential built environment. At the present time, we simply do not have adequate housing alternatives for several sectors of our population. The market will ultimately determine when we do.
Christopher "Kit" Molden is a resident of Winchester.
