JORGE GONZALEZ
The article about the mayor’s misgivings regarding the PUD denial for the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley’s property is at best laughable if it wasn’t for the fact that the mayor is either ill-informed or just plain conflating unrelated issues to justify why he and councilors Richard Bell, Phillip Milstead, and John Hill know what’s best for taxpaying residents.
The mayor compares a development surrounded by homes to a mixed-use development surrounded by industrial and retail property. That’s like saying putting a high-rise in Manhattan is the same as putting a high-rise in Clarke County. Of course, property owners with retail tenants are not going to object to new customers being placed in walking distance since this is likely to increase property values.
However, if you are a resident of a neighborhood with stormwater and traffic issues, you don’t want the city to make things worse and not even address the current problem. City Council for years has decided to ignore stormwater and traffic issues caused by their previous development approvals.
The mayor was invited to tour the neighborhood to see citizens’ concerns and declined. These issues have been confirmed and acknowledged by city staff. City staff even commissioned a $1.8 million dollar stormwater improvement plan that can be put into action if the city funded it.
The mayor and his three wise men claim the development will generate $450K per year. Well, let’s use the money to address real needs. Implement the plan public works commissioned.
Next, the council needs to create a real traffic and pedestrian plan for Seldon and Jefferson that will take into account all new traffic that may be generated at peak times and implement pedestrian and traffic safety fixes to make it safe to walk to Handley or simply to walk your dog without an Amazon truck hitting you.
Finally, the city and the MSV claim to be a bird and tree preservation sanctuary. Let’s get with some certified arborists and other experts along with MSV and its developers to create a neighborhood that, while still making a financially viable development, addresses tree canopy and animal sanctuary losses.
I want to have a win-win situation in which the concerns of residents are taken into account — a compromise being forged without the mayor trying to railroad his decision with the help of his friends on council.
City Council needs to bend to the will of the voters and taxpayers, not the developers. We didn’t elect a monarch that rules by fiat, but nine equal representatives of the people by the people.
While the developer did not cause the current problem, these problems need to be addressed before the developer proceeds.
Jorge Gonzalez is a resident of Winchester.
