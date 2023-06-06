MATTHEW A. ALBAN
Our flag is an important symbol of the United States of America. The image of the United States flag brings to mind thoughts of bravery, sacrifice, loyalty, patriotism, history, and most importantly, freedom: characteristics that unite our country and make it the wonderful place we live. The flag should be a reassuring source of pride for every American at home and abroad.
When I think of the flag I think of the branches of the military: the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force. The flag is sewn upon each soldier’s uniform. The brave men and women protect our country during wartime and help people in need all around the world. The flag reminds them of home and us of the tremendous gratitude we owe to all those who have dedicated their lives in service to the United States and to defend our great flag.
The United States flag has been an important symbol for a long time. Betsy Ross was commissioned to create the first flag. On June 14, 1777, Congress accepted it as the official flag of the United States of America. This is the reason we celebrate Flag Day on June 14 each year. The flag’s design shows our country’s history and growth: The stripes stand for the original 13 colonies and there is one star for every state that has joined the union since 1776. The flag was the inspiration for our national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, by Francis Scott Key.
Patriotism is the love for one’s country. The flag reminds citizens of their country and that they belong to it. We love our country because of all the good things it stands for and defends.
I am blessed to live in a country where freedom is the basis for everything. As the Declaration of Independence bravely states, we are “...endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Seeing our beautiful flag reminds me that I am able to live my life freely, and be happy doing the things that I choose. May God always bless our country and our flag.
