In my opinion, there is a modern-day crucifixion in progress right now. Is it being done for the same or similar reasons that Jesus was crucified by the Romans? You be the judge and jury. I would not compare Jesus and former President Donald Trump in any way except to compare the process and events as applied to both.
Jesus came to help us, and the world was made great again. Jesus upset the status quo with his idea that the common man and woman deserved forgiveness of God if they're willing to follow his word.
The leaders of the time stoked doubt and hatred towards Jesus because they feared him. They even infiltrated his disciples and convinced one to betray him. They had no grounds for conviction, so they let the crowd decide his fate. The rowdy crowd chose Barabbas to go free and Jesus to be crucified.
The enemy of America has learned well from the Romans and others how to conduct a modern-day crucifixion. They even used rules for radical’s where they identify the target, vilify and freeze it and then polarize the man so that the final blow will justifiably annihilate him and his followers.
The tyrannical zealots in the deep state and malicious foreigners are fearful of a man. They have attacked him constantly since he first declared he was a candidate for making our country great again.
Global governance elites see this man as a threat to their rule, and a rabble-rouser who must be silenced. This man has many Judases who are plotting against him, and multiple crowds and interest groups have been whipped up to a frenzy to demand his crucifixion.
Many others in the justice system have declined to try him on trumped up charges and have taken a Pontius Pilot position. He’s now been simply turned over to a zealous prosecutor who despises his existence and to the people who have been taught to hate him. They would rather he be taken down while they let violent criminals out of jail.
The rabidly biased crowd to whom he has been given is the District Attorney Bragg judicial lynch mob.
As the endless shouts to “crucify him, crucify him” constantly ring through the airways, ask yourself: “Who will be their Barabbas?"
The Roman guards crucified and buried Jesus but to no avail because he was then resurrected.
As the promise of a magnificent, shining city on the hill remains, the MAGA resurrection begins anew with or without Trump.
However, his desire for a glorious America graced by the blessings of God will never recede but will live on forever.
May God bless America and keep her safe.
Charles Markert is a resident of Frederick County.
