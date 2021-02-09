CHARLES UPHAUS
A fixture on the British political landscape for the past forty or so years has been the Monster Raving Looney Party (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Official_Monster_Raving_Loony_Party). Its purpose has been to satirize British politics through the promotion of patently bizarre policies and programs. It’s all very British, very tongue in cheek. No one – or at least hardly anyone – takes it seriously.
In this country, we now have our own Monster Raving Looney Party, otherwise known as the Republicans, who apparently subscribe to the view that Democrats are blood-sucking, Satan-worshiping, child-trafficking pedophiles, and that Donald Trump was anointed by God to do battle against these forces of evil. Further, our monster raving loonies are absolutely convinced that The Donald was denied re-election by a conspiracy of stunning proportions, involving thousands of election officials, the courts, Trump’s own Dept. of Justice and election security officials, foreign countries, and the tooth fairy. Oh, and don’t forget the Jewish space lasers.
There is a scientific principle (not that our raving loonies pay any attention to science) known as Occam’s Razor, which holds that the most likely explanation of any phenomenon is the one that requires the fewest assumptions. In the case of the election, the explanation requiring the fewest assumptions would be that Joe Biden received more votes, which also happens to be the prosaic truth.
Unfortunately, unlike the British Monster Raving Loonies, our raving loonies have significant representation in Congress. A sizeable minority of Republicans subscribe to at least some of the QAnon craziness, and most Republicans continue to believe, in the absence of any evidence whatsoever, that the election was stolen. And there’s nothing tongue in cheek about the January 6 assault on Congress that led to five deaths, numerous injuries, and mortal threats to top elected officials, not excluding fellow Republicans.
The Republican Party has to choose what it’s going to be: A responsible political party or a raving loony party of conspiracy advocates, domestic terrorists, know nothings, and just plain crazies. What’s it going to be, folks?
