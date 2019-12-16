Pilgrims came to America in search of religious freedom. Many people did.
Eventually, these “free” people became tired of being abused by a tyrannical government and declared, fought, and died for their independence from Britain.
After establishing a Constitutional form of government — a government where the “people” are above the government. They realized that to keep it, they needed to limit the government from exerting dominance over the people, creating the Bill of Rights.
The first amendment was to keep the government out of religion and allow us to freely worship in our own manner. The limit is one way — Government cannot establish religion; it does not mean religion cannot influence government. It also provided the limit on the government to NOT restrict speech.
Second in importance is the right to bear arms. No matter how you want to interpret this, a citizen who cannot defend himself is NOT free. If you do not understand the implications of this, then you do not know world history. While both Russia and Germany confiscated guns prior to the extermination of millions, you need to look at the present at what is happening in China. The unarmed citizens/students want freedom — freedoms we take for granted, freedoms our ancestors died for.
The very point of these two combined is that my moral faith, that is my belief in a Creator, direct me as to how I will use the right to bear arms. The fact that I believe that Jesus died for my sins and He is the only way to Heaven guide me in my interactions with my fellow man. I treat all life as sacred — be it in the womb or walking down the street. It is that same moral compass that directs me to protect not only my family but those innocent among us as well. Likewise, it also propels me to support each individual the right to protect themselves.
As this country has removed God from our family, our schools, and our community, we have the lack of any moral belief in the sanctity of life. We have become a nation that is more concerned with our screen lives than the life of our neighbor. We have become more concerned with a made-up hoax called “climate change” than caring and protecting our families and friends. Where criminals have rights and their victims do not.
We, as Virginians, have a governor, who is a pediatrician, who has no problem with infanticide — even after birth — pushing for violations to the Second Amendment to restrict the law-abiding citizen the right to protect themselves all the while supporting the illegal invasion of people into our state with his “open door”.
Think about that. The Democratic Party is giddy with the plans to take away a gun from a law-abiding citizen all the while they are happy to take your money and give it to people whose very first act in the country is to break the immigration laws.
There needs to be one new gun law — any violent felon caught with the possession of a firearm, should receive 10 additional years in jail. No plea bargain, no time off for good behavior, no concurrent sentence =- 10 years.
If you are an intelligent MORAL person who understands the right to protect yourself from criminals, who knows that a safe neighborhood is one that you can protect yourself and your neighbors can protect themselves, who knows the criminals will NOT turn in their guns, who knows the politicians will continue to have armed protection, you need to take action now!!
I thought this article was about gun conyrol. As usual, the frequent fliers, pick what they want. So sad.
An interesting WAPO article on the very same day John Utz expresses his ridiculous opinion regarding climate change as a "hoax":
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2019/national/climate-environment/climate-change-alaska/
The main theme of Utz's forum is just as absurd. It is mass protests, general strikes and civil disobedience that brings governments around to the will of the citizens, not Glock packing chauvinists.
Wow just wow, you really do not have reading comprehension. Are you really that stupid? The dems on this page I have not further comment, although I will pray you learn how to read.
You talk'n to me?? I have enough comprehension to have given up on Ayn Rand and her pathetic pre-adolescent obsessions with sexual pathology. Anyone associating themselves with Rand and her flagship Atlas Shrugged should be aware that this Russian malcontent is largely panned and ignored by literary academics. Rand is described as "sophmoric" and "silly" in the National Review, and Rand scholar Mimi Reisel Gladstein wrote that "reviewers seemed to vie with each other in a contest to devise the cleverest put-downs" for Atlas Shrugged, calling it "execrable claptrap" and "a nightmare".
So-- my life in these pages is an open book, but-- who is JohnGalt? Other than the imaginary character in a series of failed movies based on Rand novels, what real person hides behind such a ridiculous pseudonym and does it even represent an actual person? My own assumption is that JohnGalt is some kind of Russian troll sent to cloud the discourse of real citizens in our community. How's the weather in Moscow??
Go to Glacier National Park and ask the rangers where are the Glaciers? Check with you tour guide and see when the Crystal Serenity is booking another passage across the Arctic Sea. Go to Martinsburg Airport and ask if February, 2016 was really ten degrees warmer than any other February ever recorded. Ask any naturalist about the changes in range or migration of innumerable fish, plants, and animals. None so blind as those who refuse to see.
"I treat all life as sacred" Does that include gays or people that believe differently such as Muslims?
"made up hoax called “climate change”" I wish it was made up. Good thing about being extremely religious is you do not have to care about the earth because you are only here for a short while.
There are many other issues with this letter. This gets attitude gets old.
"As this country has removed God from our family, our schools, and our community..." If you don't have God in your family, it's because you've chosen to do so. I see churches all over this community, so God is still there. As for schools, students can pray all they want to pray as long as they are not disruptive. They can bring their Bible to school every day if they so choose. They just cannot be forced to pray by teachers or administrators.
Selective morality out of the mouths of faux pro life evangelicals....tis the season
