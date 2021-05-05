Prayer has always been powerfully employed in our country for guidance, protection and strength, from the earliest time when we were only loosely united and isolated colonies. The Pilgrims at Plymouth relied on prayer during their first and gloomiest winter. George Washington “appealed to heaven,” when his Continental Army crossed the icy Delaware River on the night of December 25, 1776, in a logistically challenging and dangerous operation. Benjamin Franklin called for prayer during the Constitutional Convention in July, 1787. Tempers flared and interests clashed as the delegates sought their respective goals. It was at this time Franklin offered his famous appeal for harmony and reconciliation, an appeal for God’s intervention.
Later in October, 1789, President Washington would say at his Thanksgiving proclamation, “It is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits and humbly to implore His protection and favor.” Colonials believed their newly established nations many freedoms were a direct gift from God.
President Abraham Lincoln was also aware of the benefits of prayer. It was his belief that, "it is the duty of nations as well as men, to owe their dependence upon the overruling power of God." At the most tumultuous period in his presidency, he found the dire need for supplication. Before the battle of Gettysburg, he turned to God in prayer. "I went to my room one day and I locked the door and got down on my knees before Almighty God and prayed to him mightily for victory at Gettysburg."
Today the need for continuous and relentless prayer is greater than ever. Our nation again faces spiritual warfare on all fronts pushing our citizens into drug abuse, gambling debt, bankruptcy and suicide, along with an epidemic of dysfunctional families, violence and dissension. Our leaders must bow their heads in prayer just as the great people did in the past to avoid plunging our nation into a certified death spiral. God has provided us with everything we need to win the spiritual confrontations, accentuating the awareness to know it, believe it and act upon it. It's through prayer that we recognize and wield the weapons and wear the spiritual armor as described in Ephesians 6.
We must ask the Lord to bless our political and corporate trailblazers with wisdom and protection and to give us the fortitude to overcome the challenges that lay ahead. We pray that corporate leaders have insight to follow in God’s ways toward peace, freedom and the pursuit of happiness. We pray for our national and local elected officials to heed God’s wisdom in their legislation, judgments and activities. We pray that each of us does our best in our efforts as we are striving to do God’s will.
Mark Gunderman is a resident of Stephens City.
Don’t forget, Lee and all his Southern supporters were praying to the am god for victory. All the slave holders were Christian, and their preachers were leading their white Christian congregations in prayer for victory. Hitler and his followers were Christian and prayed for god’s blessings. Christianity is not always right, prayers are not necessarily helpful, and they are never answered by God. Prayers are heartfelt wishful supplications - like when a child begs his parent for a new toy or permission to go out and play. As adults, we no longer need a parent to please ourselves or guide us to do the right thing. Think, meditate, reflect, put yourself in the other’s shoes to decide what is right. Do not regress into the childlike paradigm of thinking there is a controller, a parent, a savior who will rescue us or fix the world. We alone will. As we always have.
As usual, well written and well thought out slowe, but my prayers are a form of meditation that bring me piece of mind. What they, my prayers, are and who or what they are to is all part of that piece of mind. And in the end, don't we all seek a "peace of mind" existence.
“The function of prayer is not to influence God, but rather to change the nature of the one who prays."
—Søren Kierkegaard, Danish philosopher and theologian (1813-55)
“The hands that help are better, far, than lips that pray”. Robert Ingerosll
Mark, I applaud your effort to bring prayer to the forefront of our lives. One must always remember that Lincoln also said that we should pray that we are on God’s side and not the other way around.
In business, corporate CEOs don’t care about peace, freedom, and pursuit of happiness. They care about profit and keeping their board of directors and stockholders happy. Let’s go back to the “Pilgrims:”. The Pilgrims were Puritans who long before Plymouth Rock amassed armies under Cromwell, laid siege to cities, and murdered thousands. Eventually, they were run out of England and the group that unfortunately landed in Massachusetts had come from Holland where they had been banished. These were not nice people and their idea of religious freedom applied only to them.
With all the faiths and religions worldwide, there are many prayers directed at the Almighty. Why doesn’t He “fix things?”
Perhaps, it is us who must do the fixing. We must hold up what is good and destroy what is evil. We must be the example of honesty and decency and expect it in our politicians and the companies with which we do business.
As the Easter season comes to an end, Jesus made it very clear to his disciples that He was leaving and now it was their turn. As disciples of Jesus, it is now our turn to get to it and get it done. Pray makes us feel good and fortifies our faith. I seriously doubt God will send down a lightning bolt for our benefit. We walk by faith and not by sight. We don’t need lightning bolts to do what is right.
