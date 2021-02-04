DONALD SEARS
Refuting the myth that Republicans are naught but innocents corrupted by Donald Trump, Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. offered that the Republican Party had not been contaminated by Donald Trump, but that it was the Republican Party that vomited up Trump. And if some had queasy stomachs from Glaude’s all too graphic metaphor, they hardly had time to recover before the GOP then vomited up Marjorie Taylor Greene, complete with her QAnon conspiracy theories.
Conservative columnist Kathleen Parker (Jan 31, Post), described the GOP’s Trump-to-Greene evolution another way: “You begin to see how this monster mutates like a certain virus into ever-more-dangerous versions of itself.” She followed with a damning indictment of Republicans: “For Donald Trump, you went down this road? Either Trump has a stockpile of incriminating videos ... or today’s Republicans are the weakest, wimpiest, most pathetic crop of needy nincompoops in U.S. history.”
Glaude Jr., in his book, “Born Again,” does not see Republicans as “nincompoops.” He remembers them as the ones who organized themselves into the Tea Party just after the election of America’s first Black president. He watched as they delegitimized Barack Obama and promised to “take our country back.” Donald Trump, too, watched the Tea Party, and read the tea leaves. He asked to see Obama’s birth certificate, and in so doing, absorbed the Tea Party into his political camp.
Conservative columnist Marc Thiessen is another that finds Republicans wanting. In his Feb. 1 Star op-ed he is at a loss to explain how those who chant “Hang Mike Pence!” are welcome in the GOP, but Liz Cheney, one who recognized the Jan. 6 insurrection for what it was, is shunned. He wrote, “If the Republican reaction to the Capitol riot is to excommunicate her, then the future of the party is bleak.” Imagine if Thiessen, instead of comparing Cheney to “regular” Republicans, had named Marjorie Taylor Greene as the lesser standard.
The once proud party of Lincoln and Reagan has been hollowed out and no longer has a core. Several Republican Representatives and Senators, even after the riot, voted not to accept state certified electors.
The chicken or the egg argument is no longer relevant. Republicans and Trump have settled into a symbiotic relationship. If asked if they fall into the McCain/Cheney wing of the Republican Party or the Trump/Greene wing, they’re sure to reply that they believe in the Conservative values of the former, but are perfectly comfortable using the tactics of the latter to accomplish their goals.
Kathleen Parker’s Jan. 31 Post conclusion? “To those Republicans who can read: You own all this. The party isn’t doomed: it’s dead. The chance to move away from Trumpism, toward a more respectful, civilized approach to governance that acknowledges the realities of a diverse nation and that doesn’t surrender to the clenched fist, has slipped away. But anyone who doesn’t speak out against the myths and lies of fringe groups, domestic terrorists and demagogues such as Trump deserves only defeat — and a lengthy exile in infamy.”
