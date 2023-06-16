“A truly rich man (dad) is one whose children run into his arms when his hands are empty.” — unknown author
Biological fathers can be the consummate role model providing support, encouragement, education and love. But what if he is exonerated of responsibility due to illness, death, abandonment/neglect of the children, incarceration, etc.? Under God's prudence, He bestows a "true" father that will be an instrumental role model. It may be a stepfather, grandfather, uncle, brother, cousin, etc.
He is more than a surrogate father, but is the "man" often providing more love than the real father and plays a pivotal role in many life skills ... teacher/mentor on sports, cars, movies, wildlife, etc., and will assist with cooking, laundry and cleaning. He can be witty, funny/good sense of humor, optimistic, empathetic, resilient, and kind. With fatherly patience and understanding; faith, hope, and love will manifest itself in the family.
Dad epitomizes a pillar of strength and protection, and through his nurturing and love, we vicariously develop leadership, respect, responsibility, a positive value system/work/job ethic, honesty, trust, discerning between right and wrong and learn to appreciate the little things in life.
As a responsible parent we learn and grow vicariously through our interactions with children. As Naveen Jain so eloquently scribed: "Being a father has been, without a doubt, my greatest source of achievement, pride and inspiration. Fatherhood has taught me about unconditional love, reinforced the importance of giving back and taught me how to be a better person."
Singer-songwriter David Gates singer-songwriters father passed away in 1963, and at his dad's funeral, a friend noted that Gates' father was so proud of him. Gates was so impacted by those words; he wrote the following beautiful, introspective tribute song to his dad in 1971.
"If a picture paints a thousand words
Then why can't I paint you?
The words will never show
The you I've come to know
If a face could launch a thousand ships
Then where am I to go?
There's no one home but you
You're all that's left me too
And when my love for life is running dry
You come and pour yourself on me
If a man could be two places at one time
I'd be with you
Tomorrow and today
Beside you all the way
If the world should stop revolving
Spinning slowly down to die
I'd spend the end with you
And when the world was through
Then one by one the stars would all go out
Then you and I would simply fly away"
Life with dad will encapsulate times of obstinance, vehement quarrels and the silent treatment, but one thing about a "true dad"... he is in your corner, there is forgiveness, and he loves you. As the late Jim Valvano amplified: "My father gave the greatest gift anyone could give another person; he believed in me."
2 Samuel 7:14-15: "I will be a father to him, and he'll be a son to me. When he does wrong, I'll discipline him in the usual ways, the pitfalls and obstacles of this mortal life. But I'll never remove my gracious love from him."
Doug Strosnider is a resident of Winchester.
