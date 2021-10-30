I don’t understand why some people say America is the greatest country in the world.
All around the world Americans are viewed as leaders in innovation, science, industry, finance, sports, and medicine. Yet, those same people don’t trust the vaccines made in America that have been proven to save millions of lives.
I don't understand how people who don’t trust vaccines trust what’s in cigarettes, which have been proven to cause cancer, heart disease, asthma, COPD, and emphysema. Tobacco companies don’t have to list the ingredients of the “fillers” they use in cigarettes to make them more addictive.
I don't understand why people who don’t trust vaccines trust processed foods with ingredients that can only be pronounced by someone with a science degree. This is in addition to meat that contains antibiotics and growth hormones, and vegetables that have been sprayed with deadly pesticides.
I don't understand how people who refuse to wear masks to prevent the spread of a deadly virus can expect the team in the operating room to wear theirs during surgery.
I don't understand how people who don’t trust vaccines trust certain popular foods and spices that the FDA allows to contain a certain amount of rodent hair.
I don't understand why we all don’t wear respirators when we pump gas. Those benzene fumes are highly carcinogenic. Look at how many times you have pumped gas since you started driving.
I don't understand why people who don’t trust vaccines or refuse to wear masks don’t understand that they are contributing to the delay in returning to normalcy for everyone.
I don't understand why people don’t get that AIDS, diabetes, cancer and heart, kidney, or liver disease will kill you as quickly as COVID will. And even if you don’t die, the possibility of three weeks in the hospital should scare you a bit.
We may not know the long-term effects of the vaccines, but we also don’t understand the effects of long COVID. So choose wisely. Get the shot. Wear the mask. If everyone does it, this nightmare could be over. If not, prepare for at least three more years of dealing with our current situation.
Cleatus Bell Jr. is a resident of Clearbrook.
