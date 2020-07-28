DONALD SMITH
I am a descendant of Confederate soldiers. My great-grandfather was a cavalryman; he served in the same Virginia unit with three of his brothers. (One other brother was in the infantry — we think that’s because he couldn’t find a horse.) In the midst of all this turmoil over Civil War heritage, it’s important to remind ourselves of some of the reasons why those men, and the generals who led them, fought for the Confederacy.
Many beliefs that people held in the mid-19th century were wrong. We know that now, but they did not. (Racism, for example, was widespread, south and north of the Mason-Dixon Line). “The past is a foreign country,” said British writer L.P. Hartley. “They do things differently there.” If we’re being honest with ourselves, we must admit that people’s attitudes and beliefs are shaped by the environments around them.
The vast majority of Confederate soldiers were not wealthy slave owners. Most were farmers, tradespeople or laborers. They feared economic competition from thousands of newly emancipated slaves, who presumably would have worked for lower wages. (Northerners feared similar competition from Irish immigrants.) The 1860 Census showed that 55% of the population of Mississippi was black, 57% of South Carolina, 46% of Louisiana, 45% of Alabama, 30% of Virginia and 24% of Tennessee. Even the most pro-abolition Southern worker or subsistence farmer would have feared emancipation’s impact on his family’s economic security.
And its physical security as well. Southerners remembered the Nat Turner slave rebellion. In 1831, Turner, a Virginia slave, led a brief slave revolt. About 60 white people, including women and children, were killed. Nearly 30 years later, when John Brown tried to ignite another slave revolt, thousands in the North cheered. “The day he was executed,” writes S.C. Gwynne, author of “Rebel Yell,” a biography of Stonewall Jackson, “church bells had tolled in many Northern cities; guns fired salutes; sermons were preached on the purity and correctness of his motives.” To many white Southerners, it seemed “that people in Connecticut and Massachusetts were endorsing the violent deaths of white men, women and children across the South.”
After the Civil War, my great-grandfather built a cabin with his own two hands, farmed his land and raised a family. My cousin restored that cabin and still lives in it. As I stand in that cabin, and admire the man who built it, I feel determined that he and his colleagues be treated fairly by history.
I don’t expect any African American to be moved by my arguments. If my ancestors had been slaves, or victims of Jim Crow, I wouldn’t think of the Confederacy in any positive light at all. But I do feel comfortable in asking everyone this question: if YOU had been a poor white Southerner in 1861, given the society and economy you lived in, and the racial beliefs that were dominant in that society, how likely is it that you would have believed, and acted, differently than my great-grandfather did?
