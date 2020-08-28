The U.S. Constitution gives individual state legislatures the power to regulate elections. Historically, states have authorized local jurisdictions as Frederick County to run elections on their behalf following state-specified rules, and with local jurisdictions expected to pick up most of the costs.
• U.S. state election administrators are challenged with the November 2020 election by several factors that include an anticipated record voter participation based on recent record voter numbers during primary elections, an aging infrastructure of voting equipment, cyber-attacks by domestic and foreign entities, e.g., Russia, support for mail-in voting, and the pervasive coronavirus pandemic.
• The congressional/Department of Homeland Security (DHS) FY2019 funding has allocated $415 million with one-fourth of that funding for law enforcement - leaving $315 million.
• The remaining $315 million allocation is for approximately 3,150 counties/jurisdictions within the U.S. such as Frederick County. This equates to an average level of funding of approximately $100,000 per county for the referenced challenges, which is inadequate.
• The specific grant for Frederick County is $74,301 to be used for the November allowable expenses.
The last significant federal contribution to election administration in 2002, $3 billion, was in response to the "hanging chad" controversy during the 2000 presidential election, though federal elections appear on ballots every two years. This has now resulted in issues of aging infrastructure, cyber vulnerability, etc.
The Brennan Center for Justice published an estimate of the cost to adapting the country's voting systems and practices to ensure that the coronavirus pandemic wouldn't interfere with safe and secure election in November 2020, approximately $2 billion.
A supplement budget request has been submitted to Frederick County government requesting $94,577 to cover additional expenses for the November 2020 election.
Governor Ralph Northam requested an Aug. 18 Special Session of the Virginia General Assembly in order to adopt a revised budget in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
29th District voters are asked to contact and support the non-partisan Virginia League of Women Voters for several measures to be enabled during this legislative session to include secure absentee/mail-in ballot drop boxes and the provision of prepaid postage on return ballot envelopes.
29th District citizens are also asked to tell state legislators and the Frederick County government that the base pay of election registrar personnel, who are core ombudspersons of our democracy performing duties and responsibilities consistent with state constitutional officers, should be increased from a job pay scale modeled on record-keeping functions.
Jan Santolla is a resident of Lake Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.