For Black Americans those cherished assurances of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution of the Unites States “that all men are created equal” and “all men are guaranteed the inalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” have been meaningless, and in fact, a dehumanizing and reprehensible reality of Black lives in America. As Dr. Martin Luther King invoked during the 1963 March on Washington, for people of color this was a “promissory note” that remains in default.
So, the pervasive injustice, inequality, and brutality that Blacks have experienced since the founding of America and are enduring all across the U.S. even to this day in 2020, is deeply ingrained in and inherently derived from a culture and system of values emanating from and adhered to by the Founding Fathers. Yes, it is a bit bewildering that the men who wrote those treasured documents guaranteeing freedom and justice, allowed slavery to persist.
The grievous failure of those great documents to provide the same guarantees to Black Americans was in part exonerated by the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments three-quarters of a century later, alas , even then they were but hollow words for another century as evidenced by the necessity of the landmark civil rights case of Brown v. Board of Education in May 1954, ending legally-sanctioned segregation of public schools, then the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Right Act of 1965. And we’re still fighting to vote.
Black America’s pursuit of justice and equality has been an arduous, vehement, and endless struggle, but among the most noteworthy in this moment of time is that it has suffered immensely from the long, painful history of police brutality. The most recent of which was the heinous killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis cop who held his knee on Floyd’s neck against the pavement for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, with Floyd screaming “I can’t breathe.” The sight and image of this cruel and repulsive act on TV and social media ignited the most extensive and inclusive worldwide demonstrations ever, all against police brutality, injustice and racism, with massive crowds in over 2000 cities and towns in all 50 states, as well as over 60 other countries and every continent but one.
Yet, despite the extent to which this worldwide explosion (the photos of which are absolutely mesmerizing) has been captured in a myriad of publications, featured articles, news headlines, editorials, and social media, highlighting the universal solidarity against the history of similar abuses against Black males particularly, there continue to be frequent instances of police brutality against African Americans, including the guns drawn handcuffing and forced faced down positioning on pavement of a Black mother and her children, in Aurora, CO just a few days ago, strongly reinforcing the widespread conviction among African Americans that “Black lives do not matter” to too-many police officers.
Meanwhile, Republicans and the Trump administration continue to oppose substantive police reform.
These idiots will not be satisfied until they destroy America. The S*÷# will hit the fan in November. Buy a gun and practice.
yawn...
Are you trump's code talker? Here they are:
"suburbs" = white refuge
"law and order" = kill Black/Brown people
"immigration" = threat to whites
"Democrat" = buy more guns!
Whoever Journey is will never admit that he is part of the problem.
Another agenda-based opinion from a brain-washed low-information Leftist who needs to step away from the socialist indoctrination and see facts for what they are.
Here is a very brief list of successful blacks who prove that your Leftist opinion is nothing more than nonsense, written to push hatred and propel the divisiveness of racist blame:
Clarence Thomas
Muhammad Ali
James Baldwin
Martin Luther King
George Washington Carver
Michael Jordan
Ben Carson
Jackie Joyner-Kersee
Michael Jackson
Duke Ellington
Thurgood Marshall
Jackie Robinson
Booker T Washington
Herman Cain
Billie Holliday
Tiger Woods
David Huntley
Hank Aaron
Louie Armstrong
Thanks Boss! How many of those cried out for racial justice or were oppressed by our system? Check it out on your way to the Conservative Treehouse
"sOcIaLiSt InDoCtRinAtIoN"...
And here is a list (spoiler alert Jubal Early is about halfway down the list) of all the streets named for confederate traitors and racists in New Orleans, LA that are currently under review by that cities council to be changed in light of this years groundswell of support behind movements like BLM- that proves that Winchester has a long way to go to catch up to the ultra liberals in... Louisiana.
Governor Nicholls Street
Jefferson Davis Parkway
Robert E. Lee Boulevard
Robert E. Lee Street
Beauregard Avenue
Beauregard Drive
Lane Street
Tulane Avenue
Bragg Street
Forshey Street
General Early Drive
General Meyer Street
General Ogden Street
Kruttschnitt Place
Leonidas Street
Mouton Street
Palmer Avenue
Palmer Park
Polk Street
Slidell Street
Walker Street
Washington Artillery Park
Semmes Avenue
Sophie Wright Place
Capedeville Street
Calhoun Street
Dreux Avenue
General Taylor Street
I guess a more peaceful posture is in order....maybe take a knee??......
🤣👏🏼✌🏼! And apparently the struggle of Clay/Ali is not known to all, but made the post even more laughable. And Herman Cain- Mega blind Trump supporter who went to the last Trump rally in Tulsa in the middle of a pandemic with cases rising in the state. He could tell you all about his cake walk to Success, but he died of covid 19 just a few weeks after making America great one last time. RIP
You have no idea how Herman Cain contracted the coronavirus. But don't let that stop you from blowing nonsense out of your pie hole.
Better the pie hole than that crack you blow your nonsense out of
Hermie isn't dead, I heard he tweeted last week. And shame shame. It's simply a coink ee dink that he got covid about 2 weeks after sitting inside a crowded stadium with no mask....which of course don't work. Gigantic conspiracy theory, just ask Bern
Spock: Shame on you for not showing respect to Herman Cain (Hermie isn't dead, he tweeted last week). Poor taste indeed regardless of how presented.
[rolleyes] Let's see... The Left hates capitalism. The Left hates our Constitution. The Left hates the police. The Left truly believes most of us are racist and that minorities are only half a second away from being re-enslaved. The Left very clearly wants to tear down everything that makes the United States of America what it is today because we are clearly one of the worst nations on the planet. But they are also the party of love and acceptance and ??? The mental health issues of such cognitive dissonance are not a joke. The Left is insane.
Oh, Doc, you missed a few agenda-based ideas. You can read all about them in that highly sourced Leftist rag, Teen Vogue. It used to only be looked at by teens and pedophiles but since they've gone full-on cultural Marxist, it's the new Daily Beast. (The Leftist trolls here are subscribers.) LMAO
The new Leftist rage is that they want private property to be eliminated. Must be a 'white privilege' thang....
Oh, and "sleep is racist" -- you read that right....Evidently sleep is a "white privilege." (Even the best fiction authors couldn't make this stuff up.)
So, we've got censorship, gun control, 57 genders, 'defund the police,' black reparations, voter ID is racist, anarchy w/ violence, only 'black lives matter,' embrace hate, "sleep is racist", cultural-appropriation is racist (except for Leftists), anti-God agenda, etc. This nonsense is all straight out of the Marxist playbook -- basically a deep commitment to Critical Theory – one of the main tenets of the Frankfurt School’s cultural Marxism.
Yes, Leftism is insane, and they are crazy enough to keep pushing harder and harder. The tipping point is not far off, and as Strauss & Howe have written about, the historical cycle is here, in this Fourth Turning. The final 'trigger' will be that tipping point where conflict becomes a deeper engagement, and we are forced into majority of the Leftist minions have no idea what this means. They will not fare well. There will be no TIVO play-back or do-over.
Teen Vogue is a leftist rag? Who knew. Better than using twitter rants from wing nuts I would think, but in any case, thanks for the headlines from the Conservative Tree; always nice to know what's going on in wacko bird world
wow... so triggered. You're very indoctrinated in the pat responses from the right-wing media.
He apparently lives in the "Conservative Treehouse" blog of nutcases. I guess the wife kicked him out so he had to go there
Here are the codes of the trump cultists:
"suburbs" = white refuge
"law and order" = kill Black/Brown people
"immigration" = threat to whites
"Democrat" = buy more guns! Also, you keep forgetting to say the marxist, socialists, yada yada yada, are going to ban puppies and apple pie and do away with American life as we know it.
@Whistle - Well, apparently, when Teen Vogue speaks, the Left listens! [lol]
Also, don't forget that 2+2 does not equal 4 because... toxic, male patriarchy! [lol]
Yeah, they are insane...
"the left"?? Where did you learn to hate so purely?
Mr. Morrison is on point here. Acknowledging And accepting his points as true is a good first step in addressing the problems. Too many people (mostly white Republican conservatives) remain willfully blind to it, refusing the accept the problem and therefore opposing any solution or corrective actions, Like the ostrich with his head in the sand.
There has been so much leftist goofball nonsense in the Winchester Star lately that I have had to make sure I did not accidentally get sent to the Washington Post website.
