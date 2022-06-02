Believe it or not, there is a nexus between tax cuts and the mass killing of children in Uvalde, Texas. The Republican Party's disparate political alliances that produce tax cuts for America's wealthiest 50-year-old businessmen also allow troubled 18 year olds to buy assault rifles, multiple-round clips and hundreds of rounds of ammunition to fill them.
Many Republicans will cry foul that their desire for lower taxes would be linked to the horrific shooting in Uvalde, but that's because they fail to understand the unholy alliances upon which the Republican Party relies in order to gain and retain power. Assembled within the Republicans' "big tent" are anti-abortion right-to-lifers, conspiracy theorists, white nationalists, vulture capitalists, pro-gun activists, climate-change deniers, autocrats, Trump cultists, insurrectionists and the party's traditional conservative base. At the ballot box their quid pro quo lockstep voting follows the motto of their QAnon brethren, "Where we go one, we go all."
Republicans do this because they know few of their unpopular minority positions have sufficient national support to stand on their own. The Republican Party's defense of selling an assault rifle to an 18 year old is but one of the immoral trade-offs made to achieve lower taxes or less regulation. Republicans nix any meaningful action from being taken to reduce gun violence because to do so would weaken their power by weakening one of the vital links in their chain, the NRA. The NRA's lobbyists would threaten to withhold their support should Republicans cave to commonsense gun laws. That loss of support would be enough for Republicans to lose elections, which translates into losing the ability to enact conservative legislation. Therefore, one can expect little will be done to keep assault weapons out of the hands of unstable 18 year olds.
We saw the same principle at work when Trump cultists, white nationalists and poorly-regulated militiamen stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Traditional conservative Republicans must have been aghast to see the Capitol so debased, but to lose the votes of QAnon nutjobs, racists and Trump cultists in the next election would be enough for Republicans to lose seats in Congress. Thus, for the foreseeable future, "the big lie" will remain part of Republican orthodoxy and the Jan, 6 investigation will be labeled a "witch hunt' by the Republican establishment.
A majority of Americans do not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned, but it will be, because the Christian right has allied itself with gun lobbyists and industrialists. Their reward? A Supreme Court stacked with illegitimate out-of-the-mainstream justices poised to make it more difficult for a raped teen to get an abortion, but easier for kids to be gunned down and the environment to be polluted.
Thus, the Republican Party has become a vehicle that enables unpopular minority positions to become the law of the land. While the principle of allowing the minority to be heard is commendable, the Faustian bargains entered into by the Republican Party to placate the crazies within its ranks adulterate the spirit of our democracy.
Donald Sears is a resident of Frederick County.
Editor's note: The writer is not related to Winsome Sears.
