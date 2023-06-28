In the waning days of the American Revolution, much of the fighting had shifted to the South, specifically the Deep South.
In this area of the country, there lived one Nancy Hart, a true "pioneer woman." Every day she struggled to feed her husband and eight children (yes, eight). He belonged to the local militia.
Now the tories (or loyalists) were one group who preferred allegiance to the British Empire instead of independence. Some of them had their pockets lined with the proceeds of cotton sold to the crown. They didn't give a rip about what those people in Philadelphia wanted.
One day when her husband was away, a bunch of them burst into Hart's cabin. They shot one of her turkeys and brought it with them. Slamming it down on the table, they ordered her to cook it for them. Fearless herself, she was nevertheless terrified for her children. She complied, but it was the last meal any of them would ever eat.
With the mind of a born survivor, she hatched a plan as she plucked feathers. First, she added bits of corn liquor each time she replenished their drinks. As they became good and drunk, she next eyed the stack of loaded muskets by the door. One by one, she handed them through the open door to her daughter Sukie, who was outside. Too late, the men realized their peril. One of them jumped up to rush her. "Stop!" she yelled, brandishing the weapon. He didn't, of course, so she shot him dead in his tracks. "Who's next?" she snarled as she snatched up another musket. Terrified, the rest of them stayed put. Sukie ran for help.
When Hart's husband arrived home — with reinforcements — he asked her if she would want a firing squad. "No," she sneered through a curled upper lip. "That's too good for them." And so, these unfortunate men, who had chosen the wrong farmhouse (and the wrong side), were all hanged from the same tree, on the same day, under the bright Georgia sun.
Nancy Hart was 6 feet tall, gangly, cross-eyed, illiterate and bore scars from smallpox. None of this mattered in a new land where unheard-of freedom beckoned. Will God grace our nation with more people of her spirit? If so, there is yet hope for us.
Judith Melton is a resident of Berryville.
