WILLIAM FULLER
There have been watershed moments in the history of the United States. May you live in interesting times, so says the ancient Chinese curse. There is little denying that this moment is both historic and interesting.
Like the lever on the fulcrum of time, you have the opportunity in the next few weeks to decide the direction of history. Is it chaos and more of the same, or do we calm the turmoil of the moment? If we continue to support the Republican Party, the direction is clear, more chaos, more turmoil, more uncertainty.
Locally, we have an opportunity to elect Richard Kennedy and calm the troubled waters of uncontrolled growth, a shrinking job market, and a school system on the verge of bursting at the seams. Richard has the business acumen, the calm demeanor, and vast experience to bring the value of stable, controlled planning to Frederick County government.
In Phil Milstead and Ryan Hall, we find the wisdom of time and the energy of youth. Both men embrace the value of progress and the commitment to serve. We have much to be thankful for in this tranquil community, but tranquility comes at a cost. The value of a leader is the ability to shimmy up the mast to see what threat lies over the horizon. Leadership demands cooperation and careful planning, Richard Bell brings a solid resume as a gifted leader and a careful planner. These are men of vision, dedication, and experience.
Mayor John David Smith and Vice Mayor John Hill bring with them the battle-tested skills of governing. They have been at the forefront of navigating the unfathomable waters of the COVID-19 crises.
Irina Khanin brings to us the unique abilities of a caring mother, an exacting lawyer, and an immigrant from a totalitarian government. Irina understands how fragile democracy can be. Her hand is firm but calm. She is the leader we need just at this moment.
Recovering from the multitudes of challenges that face our country and our neighborhood will require the steady, conservative, and quieting hand of compassion and understanding.
Simply put, these are not the qualities that we have come to associate with the Republican Party. Instead, we have years of braggadocio, equivocation, and lies. The woeful lack of planning for uncontrolled growth in Frederick County has harmed our schools, clogged our roads, and left our neighbors unemployed. In our country, our once great country, we have become the object of the world’s pity. The Republican Party has squandered the ability to lead. The time has come to try another way, a way that can unite us behind a single goal, to build our country and our county back better.
(14) comments
Democrats? Why are people talking about Democrats? The last Democrats died off years ago. You must be talking about the socialist party! Supporters of looting, arson, assault, murder, cheating, lying, destruction of statues and monuments, and haters of America. So on November 3rd if you vote for the dead democratic party your actually voting for the new socialist party. So don't complain when your standing in the bread line!
Excellent write up Mr. Fuller
Vote Blue?
republiclans are a disgrace .. what party works so hard to deny Americans the right to vote. They can't win on their ideas, so they cheat by trying to suppress vote in any way they can.
Vote Blue! to get America back on the course of success
Venezuela promised a better way as well. But it didn't work. Before tossing out the bath water, you need to check if the child is still in the tub. Change for change sake is childish. Your party is beating up on the best nominee we have had for the Supreme Court in Decades and you decry someone who stands up against such abuses of power and mocks your incompetence. How about a little humility on your part instead. I heard lie after lie in the conformation hearings from Dimocrats, and they still continue without remorse. Time for a little soul searching on your part.
Venezuela has a dictator. Here's some humility for you: “Suburban women will you please like me? Please please. I saved your damned neighorhood ok? The other thing I don’t have much time to be nice. You know I can do it but I gotta go quickly”
Oh there’s a baby in the bathtub all right! A big, fat, lying baby who’s STILL denying the pandemic and trying EVERYTHING to suppress our votes. Drain the tub, drain the swamp, and vote BLUE to get us back to some normalcy and decency.
Sparky heard "lie after lie in the 'conformation' hearings. From whom? "Barrett insults our intelligence by claiming sweeping ignorance of uncontested matters. There was a reason Barrett grew frosty under questioning from Harris: Harris revealed just how desperate Barrett is to please the far right, and how desperate the far right is to get her on the court before an election wipeout." Jennifer Rubin is not a "dimocrat"
Thank you Bill.
And there's this story about a laptop with SOLID PROOF.....https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hunter-biden-ukraine-burisma-adviser-email[lol][lol][rolleyes][whistling][cool]
Sorry Bill, If we want to change direction we need to change our Senator first. When Mark Warner voted to block Covid relief because he doesn’t want to help workers, he lost any reason to be re-elected! As we watch the Coney-Barrett hearings, practically every democrat has blasted the senate for not passing Covid relief yet none of them mentioned that they blocked it. Our senators obey Sen. Schumer religiously. New York has two senators, we don’t need to send them a third.
[thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup]
Endorsed by the Taliban....(Never Forget) "When we heard about Trump being COVID-19 positive we got worried for his health ... Trump might be ridiculous for the rest of the world, but he is sane and wise man for the Taliban ... We hope he will win the election and wind up US military presence in Afghanistan." Of course they want Americans to die of the plague
Geez Spock, first you guys wanted no part of Afghanistan, now you want us to stay? [wink]
You are forgetting Afghanistan wasn't the biggest issue...Iraq and those faked WMDs was.
