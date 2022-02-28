TERI MERRILL
I’ve taken the time to be an informed citizen and have read most of the updated Comprehensive Plan for Winchester. I encourage all residents who will be affected by the “vision” outlined by our city planners to read through it as well.
It’s quite a vision, and frankly, will forever turn our little city into an urban nightmare. Our planning commission and city council want to make Winchester into a model of “New Urbanism,” with the thinking that the core growth in the area will occur primarily in the city, and thereby the rural area of Frederick County will be preserved. All anyone has to do is drive around Winchester and throughout Frederick County to know that there will never be any restraint on any growth from either municipality. From my perspective, Winchester and Frederick are already in a “development” war, vying to see who can grow the fastest and collect the biggest property taxes.
The comprehensive plan is filled with lovely words like “sustainability” and “green space” and “preserving and restoring” wetlands and wildlife corridors. Yet this same plan sneakily changed the designation for 20-acres of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley property, recently sold to an out-of-town developer, to Neighborhood Revitalization/Infill, suggesting that somehow this quiet, historic pastureland that serves as a wildlife corridor is an urban eyesore filled with vacant buildings, low property values and crime.
The plan talks about flood remediation and environmental ways to handle stormwater runoff; meanwhile, residents in my Williamsburg Heights neighborhood are regularly flooded and there are no mitigation efforts in the city budget. The development that will take place on the MSV and adjoining Bridgeforth property will decimate the wildlife that exists there, increase traffic in an area with no sidewalks, and exacerbate existing flooding.
The city planners will suggest that anyone who balks at their plans are simply trying to stop others from enjoying what we have now: a lovely little city that retains its small-town charm while offering big-city amenities. But what they are planning will make our little city into a carbon copy of what many moved away from — Northern Virginia-style growth that benefits only developers, not residents.
I urge you to get educated and let our city planners and city council know that “New Urbanism” is just a fancy word for overdevelopment, traffic woes and the destruction of a beautiful small town. #Notinmycity
