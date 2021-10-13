TIMOTHY OAKLEAF
Emotionality has overrun the political landscape, making it difficult to divide reality from false accusations. Citizens often believe what is true based on emotions rather than on well-reasoned and accurately understood policy positions.
Voters need to determine the truth regarding anyone running for political office. Unfortunately, candidates/supporters frequently say one thing to get votes but then act entirely differently.
We need to make a sincere effort to establish the facts before voting. A good place to start is with the Red Bud Supervisor race.
Accusations being made against Blaine Dunn are simply not true. Here are some facts you can validate for yourself.
Dunn has been a voice for reason and rationality. His policy positions are consistent and have been maintained throughout his tenure. Dunn has been a lone voice for sound economic policy with a plan for controlled spending to address projected population growth.
Dunn has never hidden his agenda and has always been clear on the reasoning behind his actions. Dunn is trustworthy. He is a conservative Republican and a Certified Financial Planner ™ who truly cares about the people and welfare of Frederick County.
Blaine demonstrated this by:
• Holding Town Hall meetings to get citizen input
• Representing our concerns at multiple hearings of the Virginia Legislature
• Developing a plan to address population growth without raising real estate taxes
• Adding staff and resources for fire and rescue personnel and stations to reduce response times
• Advocating for education budget transparency including budgeted versus actual spending and funding by category
• Saving taxpayers $80 million on Millbrook High School extension and $7 million on the Aylor Middle School
• Supporting both the James Wood and Indian Hollow renovations
• Advocating for the purchases of sheriff cars and school buses
• Serving on multiple county committees
Dunn has been falsely accused of focusing his attention nationally, to the neglect of local concerns. The reality is that Blaine:
• Has advocated for joint meetings between the Board of Supervisors and the School Board to work on issues collectively and efficiently
• Is working with the EDA to find a Food Lion replacement
• Made the Frederick Heights Park usable
• Approved affordable Senior Housing at St. Paul’s on-the-Hill
• Removed the traffic barriers and dumpsters from Morning Glory Drive
• Kept the Greenwood Recycling Center open without taking private land
• Supported reasonable rezoning for economic expansion
Dunn does not limit his perspective to local concerns but fits them within the bigger picture of national events that impact us locally as he:
• Is opposed to infringements on the 1st, 2nd & 4th amendments of our Constitution
• Drafted and passed 2nd Amendment resolutions for Frederick County
• Advocates for reduced debt
• Advocates for school choice
• Favors ending illegal immigration and all the detriments that come with it
• Concentrates on what unites us
Dunn has served with integrity. Vote for Blaine Dunn for Red Bud Supervisor based on the facts, not the accusations.
Timothy Oakleaf is a resident of Frederick County.
