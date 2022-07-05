On June 30, the PBS News Hour interviewed President Nauseda of Lithuania. His brief statements resonated with me.
First, he said there is a long-term threat from Russia because the small country of Lithuania shares some borders with Russia. I believe, like Nauseda, that there is a real and present danger, but why should we, Americans, be concerned about the threat from an aggressive foreign nation that does not have borders with the USA?
There is no reason to believe that Putin will fail to continue his aggression against Ukraine and likely the rest of Europe, maybe even the world. Success in Ukraine is the license for Russia to expand its territory elsewhere. Power breeds power, and oppression nurses oppression. Aggression creates an increasingly adrenaline producing cycle that the power-hungry feed on. The feeling is like that of those who experience the few seconds faster downhill skiing time of an Olympic class skier. The cycle of power and oppression feeds on itself in promoting aggression in otherwise peaceful countries like Lithuania. And it always amazes me how many otherwise reasonable people, like many Russians, buy into the rhetoric of those addicted to power and oppression.
President Macron of France says we should avoid humiliating Russia in any peace agreement. I disagree. Russia has already begun and continues to aggressively attack Ukraine. Nauseda says Russia has humiliated itself, and I believe he is right given the evil perpetuated in the war by the Russians.
Nauseda, contra Macron, says it is morally unacceptable for Ukraine to make concessions with Russia. Russia’s power-hungry attempt at usurping the free and independent territory of Ukraine needs to end before any talks of peace should begin. Jeremiah in ancient Israel castigates the false prophets who speak of peace prematurely. False predictions of peace are dangerous in that the lead to a false sense of security and apathy.
Of course, it is morally unacceptable for Ukraine to make concessions to Russia as Nauseda says. But if we believe that, we should send even more support to Ukraine. Sadly, soon even the USA will lose interest in this conflict. Americans are not willing to accept any sacrifices that will affect our incredibly profitable economy. Is the USA willing to accept some economic concessions to advance the cause of the Ukrainians? I think not. The threat to Europe seems so far away. But we should remember World War I and World War II where we rightfully intervened in European wars that stabilized the world militarily and politically.
Are we such a narcissistic nation that we are unwilling to send troops to Ukraine to ensure the outcome of the war of Russian aggression? Are we unwilling to fully support allies in a war that could eventually affect the USA? And what about the moral imperative of those who have much more economically than Ukraine.
Jesus Christ said that to those whom much is given much shall be required. I am ready to give what is required. Are you?
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
