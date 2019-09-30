It has been an honor to speak with so many fellow residents of the Back Creek District over the past nine months. Together, we utilized the opportunity to discuss our area’s current needs while envisioning a future we desire for our families and upcoming generations.
Many of the concerns that I heard from my retired friends encompass the ever-shrinking dollar, and how “it doesn’t go as far as it used to.” This is in part due to the high personal property tax burden we shoulder, since we need reliable vehicles for doctors’ visits, obtaining living essentials, and for those still workingmaintaining good attendance records.
Plus, our current personal property tax rate is one of the highest in the region.
A great question I am frequently asked is “How do we fix this?” Let’s begin by attracting and retaining high-quality business opportunities, thereby obtaining needed tax revenue while providing well-paying jobs for young families.
A simpler and more direct cure is through reduced spending: With Frederick County (school, county, and currently approved future obligations) hundreds of millions of dollars in debt, it is time to curtail the continued debt accumulation and diligently pay it off to avoid burdening future generations.
To put this personal property tax burden in perspective, if my family lived one county south (Shenandoah County), we would save nearly $750 annually on personal property taxes on very modest vehicles. With even a timid 5 percent market return, $750 invested annually over 20 years yields more than $26,000.
Wouldn’t this boost a young couple’s savings for sending their children to a high-quality trade school or college, or provide a monetary safety net to fixed income individuals when beset by emergencies?
You, the taxpayer, are far more qualified than any government official to decide how your money is best spent, because your time and labor earned it. While government services are important and must be maintained (law enforcement, schools, fire/EMS, etc.), we must also assure that our current multi-generational populations are not forced from their Frederick County roots as a result of continued spending leading to higher taxes.
This Nov. 5, we find ourselves at a crossroads. You, the voter, have an opportunity to decide which outcome best serves both the present and future needs of your family. I encourage you to consider the value of your financial resources and decide who best allocates your paycheck.
If you would like to see additional information about our campaign, I encourage you to check us out at and, as your Republican nominee, I ask for your vote on Nov. 5.
(3) comments
My family owns 3 vehicles and we pay $656 annually. Mr Graber said he owns modest vehicles. That is a large personal property bill that Mr Graber is talking about if he can save $750 annually. I think there is information missing. It this for his extended family? What does he consider a modest vehicle?
Perhaps his vehicles are new, the tax rate does go down as the car depreciates. So multiplying the $750 by a number of years is not genuine as his rate will go down as the vehicles depreciate.
I'm retired now and our children have long since grown up and moved away, nevertheless; I'm proud to pay my taxes and support education and essential infrastructure in Frederick County. I will vote for Steve Jennings for Back Creek representative of the Board of Supervisors on Nov. 5th.
No big drum roll there. I do believe you'd vote for a rock if it were a democrat.
