The John Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2021 is to amend the existing Voting Rights Act, satisfy judicial interpretations, revise the criteria for determining which States and political subdivisions are subject to the Act, and extend voting rights legislation that has stood the test of time.
The United States has exhibited historical racial and ethnic inequities that are a direct result of structural racism. The inequities are exemplified and documented by this nation’s past Jim Crow laws. Those laws were state constitutional provisions and state/local laws enacted to disenfranchise black citizens during the post-Civil War period, e.g., voter suppression. Jim Crow laws were upheld in 1896 by the U.S. Supreme Court “separate but equal” racial segregation doctrine and enforced until the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The Voting Rights Act of 1965 passed the Senate, 77 to 19, and the House of Representatives, 333-85.
Congress enacted major amendments to the Act in 1970, 1975, 1982, 1992, and 2006 with overwhelming Senate and House congressional votes of 64 to 12 and 237 to 132 (1970), 77 to 12 and 346 to 56 (1975), 85 to 8 and 389 to 24 (1982), 75 to 20 and 237 to 125 (1992), and 98 to 0 and 390 to 33 (2006), respectively.
The U.S. Supreme Court curtailed the Voting Rights Act law’s Section 5 “preclearance” requirements, which prevented jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination from changing voting rules without permission from the U.S. federal Justice Department or a federal court. In that 2013 ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts claimed that “… nearly fifty years later, things have changed dramatically.”
That argument and ruling was erroneous with respect to the Chief Justice’s “things.”
“Things” mean circumstances/conditions that cannot be specifically designated or precisely described — not a legal argument or rationale.
Roberts further argued that “… African-American voter turnout has come to exceed white voter turnout in five of the six States originally covered by Section 5...” (preclearance requirement). That parameter was valid in 2012 and only in 2012. The black voter turnout percentage currently only exceeds the white voter turnout percentage in one state — Mississippi.
The House congressional passage of the 2021 Voting Rights Act legislation by a strictly partisan 219 to 212 vote reflects the Republican Party opposition in stark contradiction to overwhelming congressional bipartisan and bicameral support, an average 83.6 percent, by six former U.S. Congresses over 41 years.
Intentional racial discrimination and voting restrictions are a grim reality. The Brennan Center for Justice identifies that Republican state legislators have introduced over 400 bills with provisions that make it harder to vote, 30 of which have become law in 18 states this year.
U.S. history and the current assault on citizens’ voting rights to include new and unwarranted voting restrictions, requires the United States Senate to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to protect voting rights nationwide and democracy.
Phyllis Book is a resident of Frederick County.
