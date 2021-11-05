DANIELLE STRYKER
It’s getting to be the holiday season — a season for happiness, joy, and coming together as a community.
Unfortunately, to some it seems like holiday cheer is reserved only for certain people. Many of us have heard the outlandish accusation that there is a war on Christmas. Simply wishing someone a “happy holidays” is not an act of aggression, let alone war. By saying “happy holidays,” we are not removing Christmas from our holiday wishes; we simply want to include others too. Wishing someone a “happy holidays” was never meant to be an attack on Christmas or to exclude Christians; it’s for them too.
No one is forced to say any specific greeting, or even to say anything at all. But all too often people feel the need to show disdain, or even lash out, at those who do chose to use the inclusive greeting. By saying “happy holidays,” no one loses. Everyone else is just getting a little bit of what others have been lucky enough to already have. A time of year meant to bring people together can frequently make many feel dispirited, rejected, and left-out. Something as simple and easy as saying “happy holidays” can change that. This is an act so slight it may seem trivial, but I can assure you, it’s not. It matters. Many minority groups are so used to exclusion, the smallest amount of consideration for our existence can make someone feel embraced in the warmth of the holiday spirit.
Currently, we have more than a feeling of exclusion; we have people taking their time and energy to fight a simple inclusive holiday greeting. They actively want us to feel excluded. Saying “happy holidays” takes nothing from the celebration of Christmas. We only want something a little closer to equal so we can feel included. The response is being told we are unwelcome at the festivities and not allowed to play their reindeer games. It’s as if those in the minority should be happy that we can celebrate in private, but expressing our difference in public is asking for too much. The people claiming this war on Christmas is making them feel excluded were themselves silent when others felt the same. The difference however, is the minority group is actually excluded, and the minority group is so used to exclusion we rarely speak up against it. This is the first time many of those in the majority have felt excluded for their beliefs. There are privileges in being part of the majority, and one of them is that they rarely have to experience what it’s like to not have those privileges.
The choice to include others in your holiday greetings is up to you. But maybe consider this simple act that costs nothing and requires nearly no effort, as it can make people happy, joyous, and have a feeling of coming together as a community. At the end of the day, isn’t that what the holidays are about?
Danielle Stryker is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.