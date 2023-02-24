My May 21, 2022, Open Forum, “President Biden’s disastrous governance now includes America’s loss of sovereignty,” addressed the Biden administration’s push to globalize pandemic management by adding 13 amendments to the United Nation’s World Health Organization (WHO) International Health Regulations (2005), that “would crush national sovereignty in favor of an all-powerful U.N. global health body.” International opposition prevented the Biden team from submitting its amendments to WHO’s 75th World Health Assembly (May 22-28, 2022) of 194 member nations. But the globalizers haven’t given up.
Since last May, WHO has created two working groups, taking two different tracks, to seek to accomplish the same purpose — increase its authority over sovereign nations. The first working group — The Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulation (WGIHR) — aims to use an amendments process to change WHO’s International Health Regulation.
The second meeting of the WGIHR (February 20-24, 2023) will begin addressing 307 amendments submitted from 90 nations that are now written into “Article-by-Article compilation of proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (February 6, 2023).” Hopefully, these amendments won’t be voted on any earlier than the 77th World Health Assembly (May 2024). Any International Health Regulations (IHR) approved amendments will be constitutional because the IHR is approved constitutional law.
Freedom-loving Americans instinctively oppose WHO’s amendments that elevate its authority from advisory to a governing body whose proclamations would legally bind. The following is a partial list of what the amendments seek to accomplish: expand the IHR’s scope from actual to potential emergencies; remove “respect for dignity, human right and fundamental freedoms of people”; grant WHO’s Director General control over the means of production through an “allocation plan for health products” from some nations to others; grant authority to require medical examinations, proof of prophylaxis, and vaccine and implement contact tracing, quarantine, and treatment; and require global health certificates to include test, vaccine, prophylaxis, recovery certificates and a traveler’s health declaration. These amendments seek to give WHO’s Emergency Committee the authority to override health care decisions made by sovereign nations and make the Emergency Committee’s decision final; expand greatly WHO’s capacity to censor what they consider medical misinformation and disinformation; and create an obligation of duty to cooperate, to build, provide and maintain International Health Regulations infrastructure.
The second working group — Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) — is to create an international treaty to also increase WHO’s power over sovereign states. It currently has a “Zero draft of the WHO CA+ (February 1, 2023)” for negotiations. Treaty negotiations are expected to take longer than the amendment process. Because this would be an international treaty, we’d think the Senate would have to approve it, but legal scholars aren’t so sure.
Most Americans discovered WHO in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. We learned its atrocious medical decisions cost millions of lives, and it’s under Chinese Communist Party control.
Any international regulation or law that diminishes American sovereignty diminishes Americans’ freedoms. What should America do? Follow Trump’s example; exit WHO. Biden not only reentered WHO, but has us again paying the largest share of WHO’s budget.
Donovan “Mark” Quimby is a resident of Frederick County.
