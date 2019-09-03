I want to thank Onofrio Castiglia for his valiant attempt last week at communication in preparation for his article that was published on Aug, 27, (REC incumbents re-elected to board).
Mr. Castiglia did his best despite the wi-fi calling delay during our nearly unintelligible conversation. When one lives a mere 75 miles from the nation’s capital, one would expect great Internet connectivity and cell phone service. Alas, we have neither in Boston, Va.
As to my comment regarding the REC election process being akin to a “communist election,” I can’t take any credit for the origins of this statement, and wanted to give credit where credit was due.
Years ago, during my first REC annual meeting, I had the opportunity to serve as an “Election Teller” (i.e., monitor). I was excited to learn all that I could about REC’s electoral process, and I distinctly remember walking to the “counting room” with a staff escort and asking a lot of questions. It was the staff member who shared, with a hearty laugh, the comment about the election process being akin to something one might find in a communist country. I was a Teller for several years; as an outsider looking in, it is nothing more than a rubber-stamp job.
If you are one of the 2,700-plus member-owners who gave your proxy vote to the board in this year’s election, I’d ask that you vote for a real person next year, based on your research of the facts, the candidates, and the issues. If you are one of the 125,000 or so member-owners who didn’t vote in this year’s election, get ready for August 2020. I hope you will read, research, and do what is right for your electrical cooperative.
It’s time to “Repower REC.”
