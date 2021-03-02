If you read the news, I’m sure that you have seen the attacks launched by many intolerant persons on Hyatt Hotels over the past few days since they allowed the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to rent one of their conference centers. I would like to thank Hyatt and express my sincere appreciation and respect for their tolerance, assuring them that I for one will make it a point to go out of my way to book travel with them. The First Amendment to our Constitution ensures unfettered freedom of speech. It is the First Amendment because it is the most important amendment, for without it none of the rest matter since it ensures the democratic process, on which all others depend.
Over the past year we have watched as thousands of Americans have been attacked and their free speech stifled by “cancel culture” in the court of public opinion and on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Google. This goes against the basic founding principles of our country. We must ensure freedom of speech if we are to remain a free and democratic society. How is it that the uncivilized “cancel culture” radicals can demand that a company accept everyone in one breath then damn another company for being accepting in the next breath? This demonstrates the outright lunacy of the “cancel culture” movement and how it is really only used to suppress those who do not agree with certain issues, not to ensure freedom of expression for all. As our first president George Washington so wisely said, “if freedom of speech is taken away then dumb and silent, we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.” Thank you, Hyatt, for showing true tolerance and American spirit!
Michael McGlynn is a resident of Berryville.
Really bad move on Hyatt's part. Even the very white PGA has stayed away from tRump ptoperties....if you are a national/global brand it is not smart to do business with blatant in your face racists, not smart at all
Hyatt is free to rent their facilities to groups who make their stage out of a white supremacist rune. Those of us who oppose white supremacists are free to boycott Hyatt. And, a reminder that the First Amendment controls government actions that impinge on free speech. It has nothing to do with the actions of citizens.
It takes a special kind of sycophancy to ignore that, due to Trump's bigoted overtures and dog whistles, racists and white supremacists are now in control of the GOP
They are not. Did your dear leader Biden tell you to say that?
The local Joseph Goebbels pack is up early! Welcome to the Divided States of America! Buy a gun!
that's the "buy a gun" scared gore we know. when was the last time you left the basement? not counting the times you left to buy a gun?
And let’s not forget the flag waver marching out front on hotel property waving a flag saying F.....Biden. They have the right to rent their property to whoever they want after all, CPAC has been around for a long time and wasn’t an issue until this past weekend.
Perhaps, they just need better standards for behavior.
Cancel culture? No one on this earth has tried to get as many people fired for sharing a personal opinion as Donald Trump has. The head of the Q party wants to cancel those republicans who said mean things about him. If you wear a mask, or say he is wrong about something, bingo, you are cancelled. The Q party appears to be espousing the same horrid doctrine and philosophy that cancelled about 6 million lives not so long ago in another time, remember to never forget that?
No, you libs are trying to get people fired and businesses shut down, not us. Maxine is your leader on that front.
This is just silly. Colin Kappernick ring any bells? At his recent speech, Trump called for a host of Republicans who don't support him to be removed from office. Conservatives have announced a boycott of Disney because they will no longer use an actress who made anti-semetic comments.
And that surprises you? Trump Toadies want racism and bigotry to become acceptable practices. After all, the Republicans are, have been, and will in the future do what ever they can to suppress the vote of minority communities because if these communities vote, Republicans don’t win.
Mr. Spock, I've come to look forward to reading your comments over the past several years. Yours is a voice of reason, even though I don't always agree with your point of view. I'd like to see an expanded version of that point of view in the Star, perhaps as an Open Forum. Alternatively, I'd enjoy having conversations with you in person or through email. Add @yahoo.com to the moniker under which this comment appears if you'd like to initiate one or the other.
Jim
Thanks, Jim.
Michael I sure hope you won’t be verklempt to read of Hyatt’s “true tolerance and American spirit” after seeing what they had to say about the CPAC extravaganza over the weekend. I’m not so sure it’s a mutual love-fest, but i do encourage others to also let Hyatt know what we think of their CPAC support by dropping them an email at concierge@Hyatt.com. Mazel tov!
“ The Hyatt Hotels Corp. has slammed the “abhorrent” SS symbol critics spotted on the stage of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida last weekend.
The company also sharply criticized “disrespectful” CPAC members who rudely refused requests to wear masks at the event, risking the health of workers at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.”
https://www.yahoo.com/huffpost/hyatt-hotels-cpac-anti-semitism-symbol-matt-schlapp-015550994.html
I'd be willing to bet that any white supremacy symbols were put there by people who disagree with the CPAC, and not anyone from the CPAC. After all, we have seen recent instances where people have been caught doing abhorrent things while trying to have the blame placed elsewhere. Church burnings, robberies, etc.
Are you saying that the CPAC stage was put there by people who disagree with CPAC?
And you would be wrong per usual. Just at this very moment the director of the FBI is testifying to Congress that white supremacist groups stormed the Capitol, not ANTIFA or BLM. You claimed that as well. And this stage was designed, built and put on display by the same white nationalists that support CPAC.
Yes, White Supremacist groups. Not normal Conservatives. We don't claim them, never had. You just keep saying they are us. They aren't.
The phrase “birds of a feather flock together” ring a bell? Oh and another important angle to the CPAC “uncancel america” event over the weekend. A keynote speaker was CANCELED from speaking at the conference just a day before when his anti-semitic speech came to light. I think you’re gonna need a bigger basket to fit all the deplorables.
Hawley, Cruz, and Lee looked mighty fidgety asking Wray questions. I wonder what "metadata" they were so concerned about??
"We don't claim them." You don't disavow them either. In fact, you downright defend them. You cannot change history, or what you've said in the past. Trump is gone and we don't do that anymore
Wray just threw that theory out, yet again.
Was all this righteous criticism after they deposited the check?
As usual, Republicans and now The Trumpist Conspiracy Party, refuses to accept any responsibility for their disgusting actions. You think gaslighting is going to work? Blame BLM or Antifa for the traitorous attack on the Capital by Trump Trash? Yes, Mr. Conservative, Trump Trash and Criminals. I watched this attack live and up close and personal. There were Trump flags everywhere, Trump hats and shirts as well as other deplorable symbols of racist hatred. This is who you are and who committed the crime.
At least own what you are. Or you can join the cowardly worthless individuals now representing the Republican Party in Congress and the Senate. These cowards who huddled in fear for their lives like everyone else who was there are now trying to change the storyline. How stupid do you think we are? We’re not and we’re on to them and their cowardly behavior, lies, and conspiracy manufacturing will come back and haunt them at the next election.
