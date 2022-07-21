Upon reading a letter to the editor in Wednesday’s Star by Louis Knapp, I was reminded of a biblical verse, "There’s none so blind that cannot see."
Mr. Knapp rails about President Biden’s plan for an executive action to create programs to slow climate change. He praises Joe Manchin, whose “no” vote stalled a desperately needed package of legislation whose elements included programs that real scientists — not Fox News/right-wing climate science-deniers — applauded as being beneficial.
This is the same Joe Manchin that receives the highest amount of political donations from the oil, gas and coal industry of any member in the Senate or House from either party! He also receives a reported $5 million per year income from his coal interests in West Virginia. Manchin simply provided a return on his donor’s investments.
The letter further went on with the normal right-wing buzzword laundry list of “befuddled Biden,” "bewildered Biden,” “environmental zealots,” and “socialist rule,” all while completely ignoring what’s really going on in the U. S. and the rest of the world.
The American west is in the middle of a years-long, historic drought. Reservoirs are drying up, and epic forest fires are destroying tens of thousands of wooded acres and thousands of homes. In Europe a historic heat wave with 100-plus degree temperatures in normally mild England and raging forest fires in Spain and Portugal. Similar heat-related crises are occurring throughout many other places in the world. All this activity is rightly attributed to rapid climate change and a portent of things to come. We should all loudly applaud President Biden’s refusal to allow congressional ineffectiveness to derail a critical need addressing catastrophic climate change before it's too late.
David Shore is a resident of Winchester.
Well-said, Mr. Shore. We need to take every action we can to preserve the planet for our children and grandchildren. We can make Mr. Manchin irrelevant by election more Democrats to the Senate.
