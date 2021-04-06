PAUL ZISSERSON
“Stop the World — I Want to Get Off” was a successful Broadway musical which opened in 1962. The title is taken from the words of the main character who shouts them whenever something bad happens. Not a bad outburst to capture the emotions of some at this time.
A great frustration that provokes the aforementioned is that it seems there really is nowhere to turn. Politics has now infected almost every aspect of our lives (wokism and cancel culture), becoming dangerously divisive and as annoying and distracting as a bad case of poison ivy but, if it continues, a real threat to destroy America’s prized and precious freedoms and liberties. Even friendships and family connections are in jeopardy if political views are incompatible.
Turning to science has become problematic, as the Covid situation underscores. For example, the public has been told by some that masks are ineffective, but, to others, they are an absolute necessity, and wearing them has become a sign of virtue. For some scientists and political figures, lockdowns will control the spread of the virus, but, to others, they are ineffective and a likely cause of delaying herd immunity.
And the latest muddled comments by the CDC director have caused such confusion one is reminded of the comment by Yogi Berra: “when you get to a fork in the road, take it.”
Throughout American history our two major political parties, as imperfect as they are, have solved or eased problems for the betterment of the country through the efforts of their leaders and policies. But what do we have today?
The Democrats have become a hybrid of Marxism and fascism. The Republicans have become a cult, worshipping a nasty and deceitful former president who left office in justifiable disgrace. Pick your poison.
Of course, only time will reveal our future, but present day political rhetoric and leadership from our elites don’t make one comfortable that we will, once again, become the optimistic and resilient people of over 200 years of history. The wisdom and prudence of past leaders are today ignored in favor of the unceasing babble of empty high-minded rhetoric and clever slogans which remind one that a line of zeros is still equal to nothing.
The nation would indeed benefit to consider the stirring and insightful words of Jefferson, Lincoln and Martin Luther King. In some small way, they may help. If not, I suspect our future will be even worse than the present.
Paul Zisserson Lake Frederick
Mr. Zisserson, The Democrats are neither Marxist or fascist. There are good Republicans who wish nothing to do with Trump. Only the loudest seem to grab the microphone.
The United States 🇺🇸 is a great country and always has been. Trump simply made us the laughing stock of the world. President Biden deserves his time to do his job and help the country recover from the pandemic. All Americans should support that as all Americans will benefit.
Yep, politics is often unpleasant. At least, we can have squabbling politicians and don’t have to worry about them being buried in prisons or poisoned like in Russia. I believe the voting booth is the most powerful weapon in the world. That’s why dictators and other murdering thugs are afraid of it.
Well, we should all carry on, continue voting our conscience, and have faith this great country will stand for us for a long time.
