“How could Democrats allow John Lamanna to be defeated?”
“John has been and would have been a valuable member of the School Board, Phineas. The Tea Party came out in force and the Democrats did not show up.”
“I heard the Tea Party disseminated really nasty misinformation about John over the Internet. How could they get away with that?”
“There are no Internet Police, Phineas, and I doubt John wanted to hire an attorney to squelch the fabrications.”
“How can Eric Clapton can spew nonsense about discouraging Covid vaccinations, linking such efforts to slavery, get a big spread in the Washington Post, and not have his feet held to the truth fire?”
“I cannot discard 'Layla' as one of my all-time favorite songs despite Slow-Hand’s inane views.”
“A dear friends stopped listening to Jackson Browne for a decade after he beat Daryl Hannah, but I could not give up ‘Late for the Sky,'" I replied.
“I want to retreat from the anger and just plain nastiness playing out almost every day,” complained Phineas.
“I am nauseated that the Capitol investigations have exposed some really cowardly people, unable to admit they plotted and supported the January sixth insurrection. Truth is taking it on the chin,” I added. “I was glad to hear the horned Chansley got a 41-month sentence.”
“It oozes down from the disgraced liar at the top, while Bannon, Meadows, and Barr merely play Trump’s sycophants.”
“The entire weight of the US government should be brought to bear on those responsible. Executive privilege should never be used as a barrier to the truth. I applaud the incarceration of those who actually invaded and defiled the Capitol, but when will we see Trump on the stand, having to answer for his perfidy?”
“Trump may have to clone himself: one to face the New York prosecutors and one for Congressional committee,” added Phineas. “How can he look at the buffoon in the mirror and not vomit?”
“What will it take to convince Trump he has been working for years to destroy our way of life and denigrate the values upon which our country was built?”
“Trump’s lies do not simply exist on the Internet, he has 75 million people supporting his absurd view of reality.” Phineas seemed to collapse into himself with grief.
“Come on my friend, for every MAGA hat-wearing American there is a reasonable person, albeit not so reliable a voter as we learned on November second. You have to admit our system of confrontational discourse erupting ever more frequently, on almost every possible topic, is superior to a military coup.”
Phineas looked up, “But our society is killing black men in the streets, our version of dissidents.”
“Change is happening. People are out in the streets. The courts are prosecuting AK 47-toting adolescents and pickup truck-driving militia who just want to kill a black jogger.”
“We’ve got to work harder to preserve our values in society and at the ballot box.”
“Work to do Phineas.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
