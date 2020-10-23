EDWARD L. JAFFEE
Relentless, seemingly inextinguishable fires through much of the West Coast and the Intermountain West, flooding and other major damage from all-too-common hurricanes and tropical storms, record droughts in the west, the onset of human migration to cooler regions. How much more of this will it take to awaken us to the common factor involved in all of these things: climate change?
Like an alien military force advancing inexorably toward us, the steady warming of our planet should have sounded a clear alarm and a call to action years ago. But here, in the world’s wealthiest economy, we’ve done far too little to put the breaks on this existential threat.
Not that the rest of the world doesn’t have a share of the blame. A 2019 U.N. report by a 50-country panel tells us that, “Nature itself is declining globally at rates unprecedented in human history.” Some 75 percent of all land and two-thirds of earth’s marine environments have been “severely altered” by human activity, and it is just getting worse as biodiversity is beginning to disappear.
So, what to do? Well, one hopeful approach is in the work of the group Citizens Climate Lobby, with a recently organized chapter here in Winchester. The local CCL group is engaged on several fronts in gaining support for market-based federal legislation, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which is in the U.S. Congress. The bill places an annually increasing fee on the carbon content of fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas, lowering the fee as the utilities and producing companies switch to clean alternative fuel options. And the funds raised by the fees go not to the government but instead to American citizens in the form of monthly dividends checks.
The Citizens Climate Lobby actively supports this measure as well as another bill, aimed at helping the agricultural community — the Growing Climate Solutions Act — that removes barriers for farmers and foresters interested in participating in carbon markets so that they can be rewarded for using climate-smart practices.
These are concrete steps that can cut back sharply on the use of carbon-based fuels, and you can be involved in helping to turn these bills into law. Check out the Citizens Climate Lobby website for more information, at Citizensclimatelobby.org. Learn more about the organization, and then contact Winchester Chapter Leader Mark Fairbanks at markfbks@outlook.com. You CAN make a difference.
History will little note such blips as this short -sited global climate movement. The stars are the destination of mankind, and we will not do that with an inefficient wind turbine nor with a coal fired boiler. Wood, Charcoal, oil, and natural gas are just small steps forward in providing energy for our creative minds. Rather than trying to turn off the spigot of our current source of energy, we need to be looking forward to the next practical source which will fuel an even more powerful and energy consuming society. Wind and solar will not carry us to the stars. Electric cars are great, but have you considered the amount of Lithium needed for batteries to turn the world into electric cars and trucks? It is not doable. And a 60,000-pound truck on a superhighway running cross country on batteries??? Get serious, the math does not work. The "Greenies" are simply a momentary blip in our history as real science moves forward. And by the way each step forward, wood, charcoal, oil, and gas, gives us a cleaner environment. It is self-policing.
There have been many advances in environmental solutions. But what is typically standing in the way of the implementation of these things is the greed and the self-serving political agendas of many in positions of power.
