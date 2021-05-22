ANDREW WHITE
I have a home office in which there are 23 bird carvings, statues, stained glass hangings, pictures and a mobile of birds in it. I have been a bird watcher and listener for years, but I soon may be only a bird watcher since I am rapidly losing the hearing in my only ear that hears at all. The hearing loss is only partial, compensated for by a hearing aid which partially distorts the bird songs.
I love everything about birds — their colors, their songs, their flights, their mating dances and the way they so persistently bring food to their demanding young in the spring. A wren family is nesting on our side porch (what a blessing to watch the busy parents!) and a robin family is nesting in our backyard climbing hydrangea. Whenever I approach the robin’s nest, the mother bird flies a short distance away and makes racket to distract me from her young.
I love birds, in part, because they are such a testimony against full-blown evolutionary theories. Sure, their flights help them forage and their colors, songs and dances attract each to the other. But what is the evolutionary value of my love for and admiration of birds and all that they are and do? The fact that human beings love beauty has no evolutionary value. It is just a God-given blessing.
I will miss hearing bird songs, but I will still enjoy bird watching. I have a friend, who is a patient of mine, who sends me pictures of birds that he has taken for a website called Flickr. What joy they bring me!
The Winchester Star reported in its May 8 issue that President Biden is trying to revoke the change to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act enacted by former President Trump at the very end of his presidency. The proposed change will somewhat address “accidental” but careless and often mindless destruction of bird habitats. We all need to take proper precautions regarding bird and other animal habitats. Please support President Biden by contacting your legislators. Just Google “my national Senators” and “my national Representative’ and tell them you support Biden’s change to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. I may not be able to enjoy the protection of our birds as much as you will because of my hearing problem, but I really want you and your children and your children’s children to enjoy them as much as I have.
