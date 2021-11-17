Thank goodness the Virginia election began the process of discovering and reversing radical influence in the education of children. This is just the first step. Socialist influence has infected the Democratic Party, government bureaucracies, the national news media, universities, and more. Too many people don’t recognize the threat!
CLASS WARFARE — Allows corrupt politicians to falsely claim that the rich don’t pay their “fair share” of income taxes. These politicians seek to gain political power with the promise of “free” benefits that only the rich will pay for. This policy creates hate and envy, and destroys freedom. It is economically insane because it limits the incentives to start, expand, and invest in businesses. Without businesses, there are no jobs, no tax revenues, and no funds for government services. Class warfare destroys the incentive to succeed because excessive taxation confiscates the rewards of success. The American Dream is destroyed, and everyone loses. A true analysis of tax fairness will reveal that over 50% of Americans pay zero income taxes, and even worse, millions of these receive tax refunds. Common sense will fix this problem. Government needs business. Therefore, policy should be pro business. Freedom drives the incentive to succeed. It should dominate American policy.
RACISM — For decades, corrupt politicians have done nothing to prevent drugs, gangs, crime, and killings of innocent people in black neighborhoods. Welfare handouts are no substitute for the American Dream, yet welfare is all the politicians have to offer. Racism can be overcome when streets are safe from criminals. Only then can neglected children finally receive the education that every American child deserves. Only then will new businesses locate in these neighborhoods. When the Constitutional right of “Domestic Tranquility” is enforced, jobs will flourish, and economic prosperity will replace hopelessness. Martin Luther King’s Dream can finally be realized.
CLIMATE CHANGE — is an “existential threat.” However, the threat comes not from the climate, but from the deceptive economic proposals to overcome the threat. The issue is Global Warming, not Climate Change. The climate is always changing and man cannot prevent it, nor manage it. Eliminating oil, gas, and coal will be impossible to achieve for many decades. This is because windmills, solar panels, renewable fuels, battery powered cars, etc., are not reliable, nor available, nor cost competitive with fossil fuels. Total elimination of fossil fuels in America will have zero impact on the climate unless the rest of the world does the same.
Natural causes of climate change are significant, unquantifiable, and will continue to affect the climate even if the “Green New Deal” is totally implemented. One major volcano eruption could offset all climate change efforts by man. Why is this not discussed? Radical climate proposals by Socialist politicians must be prevented. Government should delay nationwide implementation of the "Green New Deal"until a pilot program is enacted, and the costs, benefits, and unintended consequences are identified. In the meantime, America can prioritize use of natural gas, nuclear energy, and hydroelectric power to reduce carbon emissions. Government subsidies, and mandates for wind, solar, and battery powered companies should be delayed until American ingenuity, and creativity discovers competitive substitutes for energy.
James T. Holland is a Frederick County resident.
(1) comment
Wow, Jimmy... I am so embarrassed for you right now!
