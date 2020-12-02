MARK GUNDERMAN
Besides the many commandments in the Torah instructing us to love our fellow man, there is also an explicit commandment to open your hand to the poor and to give or loan them whatever they need to keep from spiraling into poverty. In Judaism, giving to the poor is not considered a generous act; it is called “Tzedakah,” the Hebrew word for charity and is seen as simply an act of fairness, the performance of a duty, giving the poor their due. The word “tzedakah” is derived from the Hebrew root “Tzadei-Dalet-Qof,” meaning righteousness or justice.
However it is about much more than providing money and materials to the poor; done properly, tzedakah requires the donor share his or her compassion and empathy along with the effort of giving. “Have I not wept for those in trouble? Has not my soul grieved for the poor” (Job 30:25). Judaism teaches the belief that donors benefit from tzedakah equal to or greater than the recipients.
Four thousand years ago ancient Hebrews paid an obligatory tax to provide for the needy. Today many renowned charities of the world have their roots in the efforts of charitable-hearted Jews.
The English word charity is derived from the Latin word “caritas” meaning “generous love.” The Bible reminds us that though it might appear the more we give to others, especially if it requires painful sacrifice on our part, the less we ourselves would have, but actually just the opposite is valid. Service to others produces value and fulfillment in our lives in a way that wealth, power, possessions and self-indulgent behavior can never equal. One of the best known passages comes to us from Paul’s instructions to the elders at Ephesus. He said, “… remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, it is more blessed to give than to receive” (Acts 20:35).
It’s often the little things in life that can have the greatest impact on a person’s being. People in need of emergency services are often facing daunting challenges and feel very much alone. Some families just need a little temporary help. These are families where both parents often work, but just can’t quite make ends meet because of medical bills or temporary unemployment and the cost of living has overwhelmed them. A used winter coat, four bags of non-perishables, or a grocery gift certificate can make a world of difference.
The holidays are often the time of year we think of donating time and money. It is the season of giving, after all, and volunteer programs are their most active. But homeless shelters, food banks and assisted living facilities can all use our support 365 days a year. Giving back to our community is a means to make a difference during these difficult socially and politically charged times.
All of us have an inherent desire to provide a reasonable service to others living in need. Not above and beyond or worthy of accolades, but reasonable. Romans 12:1 says that we should be willing to sacrifice our time, talents or treasure to help someone less fortunate than ourselves; always be ready to be used of God for His purpose as He ministers to others through us. Often our finest gift is to give of ourselves to the indigent, sick or the lonely.
Mark Gunderman is a resident of Stephens City.
