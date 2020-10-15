DANIELLE BOSTICK
When my husband retired from the Army, he told me that it was my turn. My turn for what? After moving around and prioritizing his career, it was my turn to decide what I wanted to do and where we lived. When I saw a position for a Latin teacher at John Handley High School and researched Winchester, I knew this was the ideal place to put down roots, finish raising our family, and eventually enjoy retirement.
We have only one high school in the city, so all children launch into adulthood from Handley. I love being a part of that as a teacher, and I am heavily invested in making sure that our city is a great place to live and work for everyone.
Winchester is not just a pedestrian mall and a parade. WE are Winchester. Winchester can multitask. We can be a great place to do business. We can also be a place where the government works for — and with — all of us, across all four wards. Your voice matters most in Winchester. This is why I worked on the referendum that lets us vote for our school board members. This is why I challenged the city when they removed live public comment from city council meetings earlier this year. This is why I have visited over 5,200 houses and spoken with thousands of residents (as of October 11). This is why I am running for mayor.
Our government has been too disconnected from us for too long. And, while it has prioritized image over action, we have been shielded from a public safety crisis involving our fire and rescue department. While everything has seemed fine, there has been a void in leadership that could have brought about the least expensive and most effective change of all — the simple appreciation of our firefighters. The situation here is so dire that I am the only local candidate in the entire commonwealth to have the endorsement of the Virginia Professional Firefighters (and endorsements from our local union and Fairfax firefighters).
There are other versions of the fire and rescue crisis. It is fruit from the same tree that resulted in a school board where Wards 2 and 3 combined only had one representative on our appointed school board and a seat in Ward 2 was left vacant for two years. It is fruit from the tree that led to the resignation of Chief Garrett and makes Winchester an unsafe place to identify problems (unless you want to become the problem). We are better than this. We deserve a local government that reflects our values, meets our basic needs, and empowers citizens and businesses.
It is time for Winchester to be good, not just seem good. As mayor, I will leverage my vote and my voice for you. If you want to align your vote with your values, my platform is at www.BostickforMayor.com.
