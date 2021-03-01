JAMES SHERRY
It appears that the hijacking of the Republican Party is almost complete. Its rescue, at least in the short term, is looking unlikely.
Today’s (Feb. 28, 2021) Washington Post reports at length on the preparations for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), prominently featuring Donald Trump’s plans for supporting Republicans in the 2022 mid-term elections. Trump is thus being recognized as the de facto leader of the Party, and he shows no signs of limiting his participation in national politics.
Thus, not only the Party, but the term “conservative” is at risk.
Some perspective from this writer’s viewpoint: I’ve never considered myself a moderate Republican. My conservative views include advocacy of limited government, free-trade capitalism, reducing the national debt, working toward a balanced budget, support of the Second Amendment, equality of opportunity, freedom of (and from) religion, freedom of speech (including for those who disagree with me or anyone else), individual responsibility for behavior and its outcomes, the rights of unborn human beings, family as the bedrock of decency, education as a key to individual success, a sane and charitable immigration policy, voting as a civic duty, color-blind justice, and rejection of hatred as a basis for policy. This is not to lay any claim to virtue; they’re simply the principles I support in any candidate for public office.
For too many years now many who claim to represent the Republican Party appear to have lost touch with several of those principles.
Since last November I’ve been hoping for the emergence of political intellectuals along the lines of William F. Buckley, Jr. and Charles Krauthammer, along with politicians of courage to return the Republican Party to traditional conservative positions. There have been a few politicians, but too few. And for sure, too few rank and file Republicans who are brave enough to eschew support for a charismatic demagogue in favor of tried and true conservative values.
I know there are those among Winchester Star readers who agree with at least some of this, so I urge as many of you as possible to speak up. Otherwise, our views will be subordinated to those of people who are almost unrecognizable as Republicans and conservatives, yet who continue to represent themselves as such. Just as the Democratic Party is being pulled farther to the Left, the Republican Party is becoming dominated by a far Right ideology that has allowed hatred, resentment, bigotry, and exclusion to represent the GOP. That’s not my Party, and I won’t allow myself to be associated with it. I want my Party, the one that elected Eisenhower, Reagan, and Bush I and II back, and I want it in my lifetime.
James Sherry is a resident of Frederick County.
Also today, in this very edition of the STAR, progressives pursue electoral reform with House Resolution 1, Democrats' 791-page bill, which "would touch virtually every aspect of the electoral process — striking down hurdles to voting erected in the name of election security, curbing partisan gerrymandering and curtailing the influence of big money in politics."
The bill has literally no chance of passing against radical right opposition in the Senate by power hungry Republicans.
I agree sir. It is truly frightening the fear displayed before a dementia ridden sociopathic crime boss. I am hoping the likes of Cheney, Romney, Sasse, Kizinger et al are working behind the scenes to preserve what used to be a strong and noble party. Patriotism is neither red nor blue. I think we will be ok. I long for those days of arguing policy, not perversions.
No, Mr Track, Democrats are not loony. Most are moderate just like me. The “lefties” get attention because they make the most noise, that’s all. Remember, the pandemic will be defeated, the economy restored because Democrats are doing the work now. Also, remember your Republicans are Not supporting these efforts. They would leave the American people to suffer and in misery than allow President Biden to get any credit. They are Not for the American people.
How right you are, Mr. Sherry. It's not just disappointing, but frightening to see how many conservative Republicans have become Trump toadies. Any candidate who advertises his Trump credentials will not receive my support. The Democrats are loony, so that leaves me as likely voter drop out.
I believe firmly that the majority of this country is in the middle, leaning left or right, but not leaning to the fringes. Whack jobs on both sides seem to think they can ignore the middle and plow ahead with their own agendas, not America's agenda.
Your credibility went up in flames when you mentioned the washington post as a source of "news".
There are 3 now 4 letters here. I don’t see the Washington Post mentioned other than your letter, Mr. Liberty. Perhaps, you’re confusing this with another posting. And who’s to say the Washington Post is not correct? Can’t be worse than the avalanche of Republican lies..
Both the Washington Post and the New York Times ran headlines this morning detailing accurate and substantiated accounts how radical right apologists and media have advanced false accounts blaming "Antifa" and left leaning agencies for the January 6th insurrection, along with blatant denial that it was a preplanned, armed, and antidemocratic power grab.
Since neither the Times or the Post are bias, have they ever ran headlines on the Antifa groups? Just curious.
A simple reporting of what was going on, reported in most other newspapers...just not rumble I guess?
Well, Mr. Sherry, in 2016 you elected Mr. Trump and this is the monster you have. He has a death grip of lies on the Republican Party and you have no one to blame but yourselves.
Even as a Democrat, I recognize the value of a strong 2 party system. You wish to heal your party? The weapon of choice is the election booth. Make sure none of Trump’s Toadies who continue to perpetuate his lies get elected or re-elected.
You have this power. I would suggest you use it.
Our two party system is rife with corruption. They are only interested in preserving their power, not preserving the great country that our forefathers founded. The Republican and Democratic parties are filled to the brim with liars and grifters who are only interested in passing laws they do not have to follow themselves, regulating our lives ad nauseum, and maintaining their stranglehold on the power this country has provided them. They do nothing but draw lines in order to divide us as a country, rather than bring us together. They practice slight of hand with funding bills by naming them one thing, but their real purpose is solely full of pork. Wake up people. We have been lied to, and we do nothing about it.
