DONALD SEARS
In his May 27 op-ed, “The Ministry of Truth 2.0,” right-wing columnist and Trump apologist Cal Thomas was guilty of the very thing of which he was being critical. Seemingly in lockstep with Donald Trump’s attack on truth, Thomas accused the media of “slanting stories to particular points of view,” and then proceeded to do exactly that.
According to Thomas, the Washington Times reported that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas was “considering the development of tools that would help American children discern truth from lies.” One could assume the Homeland Security Secretary was concerned about a culture that produced the white nationalists, Trump cultists and QAnon wingnuts that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Thomas, in disrespecting his journalistic platform, put his “slant” on Mayorkas’s idea. In a clear misrepresentation of the Washington Times article, Thomas “re-engineered” Mayorkas’s words into “government telling children what they can believe and whom they can trust.” In fact, by the end of his op-ed Thomas was intimating Mayorkas might as well be heading George Orwell’s “1984” Ministry of Truth.
Why, one might ask, would Thomas be so intent on delegitimizing a curriculum that could help children develop critical thinking skills? It would seem Thomas has drunk the Trump Kool-Aid. In a May 19 Star op-ed Thomas hyperbolically crowed, “(Trump) was more successful than any modern day Republican.” Trump’s only negative, according to Thomas, is that he sometimes demeans others. And Thomas dismissed Liz Cheney’s claim that Trump was responsible for 1/6 as irrational obsessed hatred of Trump by an out-of-favor Republican.
Besides, rationalized Thomas (Star, 5/27), “The list of government officials who have lied is long and dates back to the founders of our nation.” This rationalization implied Trump’s 30,573 “untruths” (Washington Post) were within the bounds of normalcy. As proof Thomas cited a few lies by Presidents Johnson Nixon, Clinton, Bushes 1&2, and Obama — totaled! However, for some reason, Thomas chose not to highlight Trump’s “Big Lie,” the one that claimed the 2020 election was stolen and subsequently led to the Insurrection of 1/6.
Note the clever ploys of Thomas that were exposed in the previous two paragraphs---attack the messenger and false equivalency, debate tactics of which children should be made aware. They should also be taught to discern if opinion columnists have agendas.
These are the types of coping skills Mayorkas thought children should develop. Then, when Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde asserts 1/6 was like “a normal tourist visit,” children will be able to recognize the lie.
Thomas concluded “The Ministry of Truth 2.0” with “The truth is supposed to set us free.” Well, if Thomas truly believes the Biblical quote, then the next time he has an offering for the Star, it shouldn’t be a trumped up distortion of a Democrat’s words. Instead he should take Republican Senators to task for filibustering legislation meant to uncover the truth behind the violent 1/6 insurrection that tore at the very fabric of American democracy. That truth will set Thomas free — from Trumpism.
Donald Sears is a resident of Frederick County.
